Amazon Pushes ‘Thursday Night Football’ for Prime Day

By Abigail Gentrup
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 3 days ago
Amazon Prime Day begins on July 12, and the company is using some of its new Prime sports offerings to promote its day of deals. Amazon is selling a number of TVs at up to 45% off as part of its pre-Prime Day promotion so “fans can...

