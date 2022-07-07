ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

3-day flood rule is expected to remain the standard in Charlotte County

By Colton Chavez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xo3yN_0gYAjbqd00

Fox 4 continues to cover how during this rainy season many Southwest Florida county leaders continue reminding residents it's 'normal' to tolerate 3 days of standing water after heavy storms.

John Elias, Director of Charlotte County Public Works said the drainage system has been in place for over 70 years.

“Our whole area was designed by a developer in the 1950s and 1960s and that design was for the entire county," said Elias.

We asked Elias if the longstanding design is something they plan to address.

“We find that the system works. we don't have houses flooding,” said Elias.

Instead of a new system, Elias said focusing on new projects like removing an old rusted drain pipe in Deep Creek and replacing it with an open drainage ditch is where their focus is at.

“But essentially we will never, we can constantly have water in your swale if it rains every day, but we are trying to avoid flooding in houses, but we will probably never be able to change that 3-day, it's not a rule but we say it a 3-day rule because its an easy vernacular to use,” said Elias.

Elias said despite daily efforts, flood mitigation is a project he says county drainage crews cannot catch up on.

"They will average 400,000 square feet of swale re-grading a year and we have 4 or 5 crews that do that so you can do the math but again you couple that with the amount of infrastructure we have. we are never caught up," said Elias.

Elias told me, for homes that experience standing water for more than 3 days after a storm, like Dave Gilkison , who we met last month, will be investigated, and for some, like Gilkison, the county will work to fix it.

Although like Gilkison, Elias said since Gilkison's home never flooded, that's how Elias says the county grades if their drainage system designed at least seven decades ago is still working.

Elias told me in the 33 years he has worked for Public Works, he said flood waters have only damaged three homes.

If you do have standing water after the 3-day limit, Public Works does advise you to contact them by calling (941) 575-3600.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Electric bills surge in Southwest Florida but the reason is complicated

Power companies are citing international reasons as to why electric bills are increasing by 17% and 27% in parts of Southwest Florida. Carole Marble’s utility bill increased by $40 since last year. “Oh my God, what’s going on here? I’m over $200,” Marble said. “I live here alone. I turned my pool heater off because it was out of control.” She claims FPL is abusing its power.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Former Buc-ee’s site cleared for industrial job center, apartments

Lots of lots across Southwest Florida are being cleared and planned for development. One of them has key visibility from Interstate 75, at the southwest quadrant of the intersection with State Road 82 in Fort Myers. What long had been planned to become a Buc-ee’s convenience store and gas station...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral among top 15 most rapidly cooling U.S. housing markets

Cape Coral is ranked 11th among U.S. housing markets cooling the fastest this year, according to a study by Redfin analyzing housing-market data from February to May in the 100 most populous U.S. metropolitan areas. Rankings are based on changes over that time period in year-over-year growth in prices, price drops, supply, pending sales, sale-to-list ratio and speed of home sales. The cooldown is largely because mortgage rates nearly doubled in the first half of the year, reaching nearly 6% in June. With a median home sale price of $418,000, Cape Coral saw a year-over-year inventory increase of 30% and a nearly 17% drop in pending sales. In addition, there has been a 7% decrease of homes that went off the market in two weeks in Lee County’s most populated cities. The top five housing markets cooling the fastest are San Jose, California; Sacramento, California; Oakland, California; Seattle, Washington; and Stockton, California.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charlotte County, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
FOX 4 WFTX

FWC collects remains of Florida Panther on Immokalee Road

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The FWC collected the remains of an eight-year-old, female Florida panther on Tuesday. Authorities believe the panther died after being hit by a car. The remains were found on Immokalee Road, just south of Immokalee. According to the FWC, biologists learn valuable information by looking at...
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man one of 4 seriously injured in Sarasota County pileup crash

A 30-year-old Cape Coral man was one of four drivers seriously injured in a six-vehicle pileup crash on southbound I-75 in Sarasota County on Monday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer driven was traveling southbound on I-75 around 10:20 a.m., approaching SR-72 in the outside travel lane. A Ford pickup truck, a Ford SUV, an Acura SUV, a Dodge pickup truck and an Isuzu pickup truck were all stopped ahead of the tractor-trailor, motionless due to traffic congestion. The tractor-trailer’s driver failed to stop and rear-ended the Ford pickup truck.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Break in sewer pipeline results in spill of about 2,500 gallons of sewage on Camino Real in Sarasota, with most of effluent ending up in Sarasota Bay

A break in a sewer force main on Camino Real, which is slightly east of the Siesta Drive drawbridge in Sarasota, resulted in the July 4 spill of about 2,500 gallons of sewage into an adjacent stormwater structure and then into Sarasota Bay, Sarasota County Public Utilities staff reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Elias
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Fort Myers sued over potential Farmer Joe’s location

A company leasing 36 acres of land from the city of Fort Myers since November 2004, filed a lawsuit against the city over not being able to purchase part of the property at 5600 Lee Blvd., according to a contractual agreement. Johnston & Johnston LLC filed the lawsuit Thursday morning,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free swimming lessons in Cape Coral

Starting Monday, children will have the opportunity to get free swimming lessons in Cape Coral. It’s happening at the Yacht Club community pool. The swimming lessons are for underserved kids ages three to five. Parents can sign their kids up by filling out an application online. Each child will...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#Infrastructure#Southwest Florida#Grading
WHYI Y100

Florida Destination Named The Safest City In The U.S.

Safety is becoming more and more of a factor when considering a move to another city or state. Crime can strike anywhere, but some locations have fewer incidents than others. U.S. News & World Report recently published their 2022-23 rankings for the safest cities in the U.S. For this report, they only listed the top 25 places where families can feel comfortable and secure:
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Eagle 102.3

Man Builds Roller Coaster in Backyard

I've been saying since the initial lockdowns, to set goals for yourself. When this is all over, you're not going to want to tell your friends you got to level 280 on Candy Crush. You'll want to tell them about the new skills you learned, or like this guy from Florida who built a roller coaster in his own backyard.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy