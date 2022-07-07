ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, IN

Ukraine Olympic wrestling team training in Hammond

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three-day event runs through Saturday and will be filled...

qrockonline.com

Mayor Lightfoot OK’s NASCAR Races In Downtown Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot is supporting NASCAR races in downtown Chicago. The Athletic reports that city officials are giving the green light for three straight years of stock-car races. The deal is dependent on whether Lightfoot wins a second term in office. A formal announcement is expected later this month.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

'The community that raised me deserves this': Illini great Nick Allegretti gives back with hometown youth camp

FRANKFORT, Ill. — Attending Rob Zvonar’s Lincoln-Way East football camps left an indelible mark on Nick Allegretti as a child. He didn’t just appreciate the expert instruction or fun football competition, but Allegretti was in awe of former LWE graduates turned college football players — like Adam Gettis (Iowa), Dan Giordano (Cincinnati) or Joe Mizera (Fordham) — who would return to the camp to talk with and coach youths like him.
FRANKFORT, IL
westsuburbanliving.net

The New... and Greatly Improved Cantigny

It is a seemingly odd juxtaposition, the grit and valor of war showcased amid sensational gardens that offer peace and serenity. Nicely sequestered from neighborhoods and traffic, pastoral Cantigny Park is a place unlike any other. It got more so, thanks to a nearly completed $60 million renovation. The park’s...
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

BEARS LEGEND IS RANKED AS THE BEST COLLEGE LINEBACKER EVER!

A college football page named Big Game Boomer made a list of the top 100 college linebackers ever. It was a very interesting idea and Bears fans will be happy with it. The #1 player is non-other than Dick Butkus!. Let me remind you that Butkus played both ways as...
CHICAGO, IL
Hammond, IN
Sports
City
Hammond, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
nwi.life

City of Hammond Festival of the Lakes Launch Party 2022

The City of Hammond hosted a launch party to kick off its 18th annual Festival of the Lakes event. The party was held at Byway Brewery in Hammond and featured excellent music by the Blue Submarine band as well as delicious food and beverages from Byway Brewery. The start of the Festival of the Lakes was a major hit seeing how many people attended to enjoy great food, drinks, and company.
HAMMOND, IN
westsuburbanliving.net

Piccolo Buco by Cooper’s Hawk

Rome’s famous Piccolo Buco pizzeria has found a new home in Oak Brook, compliments of Cooper’s Hawk founder Tim McEnery, who fell in love with the restaurant on a trip to Italy and collaborated with Chef Luca Issa to bring his creations stateside. The Neapolitan pizza made with...
OAK BROOK, IL
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
Vincent De Paul
nwi.life

Gary Community School Corporation to Host Annual Registration Fair July 28-29

The Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) will host its annual Back-to-School Registration Fair at West Side Leadership Academy, 900 Gerry St. in Gary on Thursday, July 28th from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Friday, July 29th from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Representatives from all of the schools in the district and the Gary Area Career Center will be in attendance to assist families with registering students for the 2022-2023 school year. The first day of school is Tuesday, August 9th.
GARY, IN
Mashed

Is The Bear Chef Carmen Berzatto Based On A Real Character?

If you've ever worked in the food industry, you'll feel strongly connected to FX's new show "The Bear," which follows chef Carmen Berzatto as he takes over his brother's restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicago. Carmen Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allan White, inherits the restaurant after his brother's death. The character spent his career in top restaurants, even earning a James Beard award. So, when he finds himself in this chaotic world of a gritty urban kitchen, it's a bit of a culture shock. He has to deal with staff members who are set in their ways and have little respect for the way an organized fine-dining kitchen is run. The clash of personalities in "The Bear" blends to increase the level of usual chaos of a restaurant kitchen.
CHICAGO, IL
#Ukraine#Auction#Combat#Sweet Dreams Ministry
Q985

Brookfield Zoo in Chicago Under Lockdown Due to Potential Threat

UPDATE: 8:16 pm - Brookfield Zoo now reporting that everyone has now safely exited the zoo and another update will be coming soon about what happened. Brookfield Zoo, Facebook[/caption]UPDATE: Police are now sweeping the zoo searching for problems. Brookfield Zoo, Facebook[/caption]ORIGINAL STORY: This was just shared by Brookfield Zoo on...
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 MNC

Big week for county fairs in Indiana

It’s a big week for county fairs in the area, next week. Food, live music, free events and more. The LaPorte County Fair starts on Saturday. It will feature a rodeo, demolition derby, an antique tractor parade, as well as live music. Parker McCollum with special guest, Flatland Cavalry...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
valpo.life

NICTD Double Track Northwest Indiana Project Temporary Trail Closure: Calumet Trail in the Dune Park Station Area (Chesterton)

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD),. operator of the South Shore Line railroad, will temporarily close the Calumet Trail in both directions in the immediate vicinity of Dune Park Station in Chesterton beginning on July 25, 2022 for a duration of 28 days. The expected reopening date is Monday, August 22, 2022.
CHESTERTON, IN
Chicago Defender

Mother and Daughter Host The Grand Opening of Roots + Fire Water Co. in Homewood, IL

Health professional owners Denice Rhodes and Amanda Battles hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their unique plant shop “Roots + Fire Water Co.”. Located in Homewood, IL, Rhodes, and Battles’ goal is to create healthy homes with herbal healing, serene aromatherapy, fresh air, and unique plant scaping in homes and businesses. The Mayor of Homewood, Rich Hofeld, family, and friends were in attendance to witness the women-owned business that is more than just your average plant store.
HOMEWOOD, IL

