'Mural Mania' continues to makeover South Bend

Secretary of Transportation and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg is moving to Michigan. Meanwhile, Indiana is added to a list of states on a list restricting government-funded travel by California lawmakers.
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - After a 2-year break due to the pandemic, America’s Freedom Fest is finally back at the Goshen Municipal Airport. Gates opened at noon, and cars lined up for miles for a family-fun-filled day at the airshow. “So far, the biggest freedom fest we’ve seen in...
South Bend, Ind. -- The very first Mural Festival is in South Bend called mural mania. Today is day four of the event and was started by local muralist Alex Ann Allen after attending her first mural festival two years ago. Besides Alex Allen every other muralist is from places...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana group is honoring their “Superman” with a ride to remember. On Saturday, Crazy Jesters RC, Inc. held a ‘Ride to Remember’ for Jacob “Super Jake” Sepanek, a dear friend of the organization who passed away in Feb. 2020.
GOSHEN, Ind. – Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and administrative staff with the City of Goshen will canvas neighborhoods starting July 11 to connect with residents and spread the word about the city’s new recycling project. “It’s important to reach out to the community so we can all stay...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Putting more people on bikes is the stated goal of the all-volunteer South Bend Bike Garage. Those in charge have longed to live larger. Tomorrow, operations will move to a new home base with ten times the space of their current quarters. At the South...
WASHINGTON D.C - Politico.com is reporting Transporation Secretary and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has changed his residency from Indiana to Michigan, where he plans to vote this fall, a spokesperson confirmed to Politico. Politico reports Buttigieg’s move was for family reasons, specifically, his husband’s family, a Department...
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting two job fairs in South Bend and Elkhart on July 13 and 14. The South Bend job fair will be held on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Main Post Office, located at 424 S. Michigan Street. The Elkhart job...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Next Saturday, the South Bend Police Department is hosting its second expedited hiring event. Last month, the department held the first of its “Summer Prospect Days,” which condenses a majority of the hiring process into one day. Applicants will have the opportunity to...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local McDonald’s restaurants are gearing up for a big campaign next week called “Hats Off to the Houses”. Starting Monday, McDonald’s restaurants across Indiana and Southwest Michigan are selling bucket hats for $10.00. The proceeds go directly to the Ronald McDonald...
A neighborhood in LaPorte County has established a task force to fight back against a winged infestation. It was once known as the Gypsy Moth, and now the Spongy Moth has stacked a claim in a neighborhood in LaPorte County with an exploding population. WSBT reports that it began as a rise in the number of caterpillars clinging to trees, and now the moths are filling the skies.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The intersection of Fir Road and Eadus Street will be closed starting Monday, the City of Mishawaka announced. The intersection will be closed to all traffic starting at 8 a.m. for water main installations. The closure will be in place until July 16, weather permitting. Detour...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local mothers have been doing their part to help curb violence in South Bend; and now they are taking their work one step further. Bobbie Woods recently started a new organization called ‘Inspiring Young Minds.’. The goal is to keep middle school boys and...
It’s a big week for county fairs in the area, next week. Food, live music, free events and more. The LaPorte County Fair starts on Saturday. It will feature a rodeo, demolition derby, an antique tractor parade, as well as live music. Parker McCollum with special guest, Flatland Cavalry...
As part of a $2 million donation to help Illinois and Indiana residents with free gas. Humanitarian Dr. Willie Wilson is kicking off his fifth free gas giveaway along with Gary, Indiana Mayor Jerome A. Prince, with a 7 a.m. press conference,. Dr. Wilson and Gary Mayor Prince will hold...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos announced the opening of a new recruitment center that will process applications, conduct interviews, and hire employees for Four Winds South Bend. The recruitment center is located at 1290 E. Ireland Road, Suite D, in Erskine...
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw Public Works Department will be milling the following street segments in preparation for paving to subsequently follow on July 13, 14, and 15. South Scott Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Colfax Street (from Center to Jefferson) South Johnson Street (from Center to...
