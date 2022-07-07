'Mural Mania' continues to makeover South Bend

A neighborhood in LaPorte County has established a task force to fight back against a winged infestation. It was once known as the Gypsy Moth, and now the Spongy Moth has stacked a claim in a neighborhood in LaPorte County with an exploding population. WSBT reports that it began as a rise in the number of caterpillars clinging to trees, and now the moths are filling the skies.

LAPORTE COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO