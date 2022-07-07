ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Motorcycle safety tips for the summer

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybcz0_0gYAizp200

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After a crash in West Springfield sent a motorcyclist to the hospital,
22News is taking a closer look at steps you can take to stay safe, whether you’re driving four wheels or two.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that more than 82,000 motorcyclists were injured in 2020. Which is down 2% from 2019. But, when it comes to fatal motorcycle crashes, data shows a more troubling trend.

Almost 56,000 motorcyclists were killed in 2020, that’s the highest number since they started collecting data in 1975.

Here are some steps you can take when you’re out on the road.

  • Be aware of the rules of the road
  • Before you change lanes, look behind you and use your blinker
  • Leave extra room between your bike and other vehicles.

Fran Cameron of Longmeadow said, “Just focus on the driving and not on the phone, and not on the people in the back seat, or what they’re eating. We’ve become super multi-taskers in the car.”

If you’re riding a motorcycle, the right gear can be important. Especially helmets, which are required by law in Massachusetts, can prevent serious head injuries.

The NHTSA estimates helmets saved the lives of nearly 19,000 motorcyclists in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Live 95.9

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?

Massachusetts has some head-scratching laws as we have discussed in the past. One law I find particularly interesting and humorous is the one about a certain activity performed within the privacy of your own home. You can check that one out by going here. Then there are some Massachusetts laws that make sense like this one which can halt this fun but risky activity that people like to perform in their backyards. As matter of fact, many Berkshire County residents got away with doing this recently as law enforcement usually turns a blind eye to this hobby around this time of year. We can go on and on regarding weird and interesting Massachusetts laws. Actually, you can check out 31 of them by going here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longmeadow, MA
Sports
City
West Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Cars
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
West Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Longmeadow, MA
City
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Crews battling large structure fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are currently battling a large structure fire in Springfield. Crews responded to the fire Sunday night near the area between Maple Street and Dwight Street. Ours 22News crews were there where larges flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the apartment building.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Time is now for Western Massachusetts passenger rail service (Editorial)

Establishing regular, reliable passenger rail service through Western Massachusetts is not a new concept. In the 1970s, when the National Rail Passenger Corp., which we know as Amtrak, was created, transportation and rail advocates from Massachusetts and Connecticut rallied together behind what was then known as the “Inland Route.” The goal was to provide service to Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor from New Haven north to Hartford and Springfield and on to Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Police: Crews respond to paraglider crash on Mount Tom Friday evening

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Holyoke Fire Department responded to a paraglider crash on Mount Tom Friday night around 6:30. Fire officials told Western Mass News that crews went up the mountain to stabilize the man who crashed, before transporting him to a local hospital. According to officials, the man was...
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Summer#Motorcycle Safety#Nhtsa#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

100-year-old snapping turtle returns home to Watershops Pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A triumphant return home Sunday to Watershops Pond for Bonaparte; the more than 100-year-old snapping turtle. A big crowd at Springfield College was there to wish Bonaparte well as the nearly 50 pound turtle once again entered the waters of the recently refilled Watershops Pond. He was taken when the Lake had to be emptied almost two years ago. Since then he’s been under the care of the Turtle Rescue League of Southbridge.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
WWLP

Mural in Springfield to immortalize iconic local photo ads

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over on Worthington Street in Springfield six local artists are bringing ghost images back to life. The resurrection aims to showcase the history of the City of Firsts. The artists garnering inspiration from old Springfield ads for this restoration mural project. John Simpson, the Chief...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Driver in Holyoke car crash has died

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver in a single car crash has died, Holyoke Police confirmed. The accident has caused a power outage for hundreds of utility customers in Holyoke Friday morning. Holyoke Police Lt. Andy DiNapoli told 22News a car struck a utility pole near the intersection of...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police warning of TikTok challenge involving toy guns, Orbeez

(WGGB/WSHM) - A firm warning has been issued in Massachusetts about a TikTok challenge that is circulating on social media and could lead to potential criminal charges. It encourages drive-by shootings using Nerf guns and gel beads. Two separate police departments in the Bay State are investigating reports of the...
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
WWLP

Baystate Health reports 66 COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 66 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Sunday. Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit. Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital: Baystate Medical Center – 54 confirmed Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 2 confirmed Baystate Wing Hospital […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Town of Enfield offers more 4th of July celebrations

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – There is no such thing as too much of a good thing… like a second weekend of Fourth of July celebrations!. Some Springfield area residents got just that when they headed south this weekend for the Enfield Fourth of July Celebration at the town green.
ENFIELD, CT
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy