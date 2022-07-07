Motorcycle safety tips for the summer

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – After a crash in West Springfield sent a motorcyclist to the hospital,

22News is taking a closer look at steps you can take to stay safe, whether you’re driving four wheels or two.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that more than 82,000 motorcyclists were injured in 2020. Which is down 2% from 2019. But, when it comes to fatal motorcycle crashes, data shows a more troubling trend.

Almost 56,000 motorcyclists were killed in 2020, that’s the highest number since they started collecting data in 1975.

Here are some steps you can take when you’re out on the road.

Be aware of the rules of the road

Before you change lanes, look behind you and use your blinker

Leave extra room between your bike and other vehicles.

Fran Cameron of Longmeadow said, “Just focus on the driving and not on the phone, and not on the people in the back seat, or what they’re eating. We’ve become super multi-taskers in the car.”

If you’re riding a motorcycle, the right gear can be important. Especially helmets, which are required by law in Massachusetts, can prevent serious head injuries.

The NHTSA estimates helmets saved the lives of nearly 19,000 motorcyclists in 2017.

