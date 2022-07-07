Shohei Ohtani continues to rewrite MLB history with his dominance | Flippin' Bats

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO