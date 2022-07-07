ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shohei Ohtani continues to rewrite MLB history with his dominance | Flippin' Bats

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani continues to do things we've...

ClutchPoints

MLB announces NL, AL starters for 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

With the first half of the 2022 MLB season winding down, we now look ahead to the All-Star festivities. After it was announced earlier on Friday that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera would be Rob Manfred’s honorary selections for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium later this month, the starters for both the National League and American League have been revealed.
MLB
FanSided

MLB All-Star starters revealed: Braves, Blue Jays fans show out in voting

The starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were revealed on July 8. Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves fans showed out to vote. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on July 19, live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. MLB teams were pushing for fans to vote for their favorite players onto the American League and National League All-Star teams.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
Fox News

Daughter of Blue Jays coach dies in boating accident

The eldest daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski tragically died Saturday and the team said he will be away from the organization for a while. Julia Budzinski, 17, died in a boating accident in Virginia, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, citing the family. The details surrounding the incident were unclear. Glen Allen High School, where Julia was a multisport athlete, a National Honor Society member and involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, held a vigil for the student Sunday night.
VIRGINIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
Shohei Ohtani
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Braves’ new top prospect

Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves graduated from prospect status a couple of nights ago. He is an early candidate for the Rookie of the Year Award, starting his career slashing .293/.329/.489 and playing elite centerfield defense. Harris was the lone Brave on MLB’s new Top 100 prospect list....
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Watch Mookie Betts Show Off Unique Handshake with LA Reporter

The Dodgers capped off their sweep of the visiting Rockies in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. Most of the night was out of the ordinary. Colorado plated the first run of the game on a throwing error from Gold Glove center fielder Cody Bellinger. LA tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch. The Dodgers struggled to score on José Ureña (4.73 career ERA). But in the end, Mookie Betts put a ball in play to secure the walk off win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Ex-USFL linebacker Christian Sam signs deal with Cowboys

All the hard work Christian Sam put in during the inaugural USFL season has paid off: The former New Orleans Breakers linebacker has signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys announced the move on their website on Friday, saying that linebacker Devante Bond was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury to make room for Sam.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Los Angeles Angels
Miami Marlins
theScore

Report: Yankees discussing Benintendi, considering Gallo trade

The New York Yankees are interested in making some changes to their roster ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline and have been in discussions with the Kansas City Royals about outfielder Andrew Benintendi, sources told the New York Post's Jon Heyman and Dan Martin. The Yankees are also discussing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 MLB All-Star starters: Full lineups for AL and NL

The starters for the Midsummer Classic have been selected. After the final round of fan voting concluded, the National League All-Star starters and the American League All-Star starters were officially announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show on Friday night. This excludes pitchers, which will be announced...
MLB

