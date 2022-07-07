ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are the Florida Gators Getting in New QB Commit Marcus Stokes?

By Zach Goodall
A quick breakdown of new Florida Gators quarterback commit Marcus Stokes from his offseason camp performances.

Photo: Marcus Stokes; Credit: Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators secured their quarterback of the future on Thursday, successfully flipping Penn State 2023 commit Marcus Stokes to headline Billy Napier's first full recruiting class in Gainesville.

Stokes was one of the seven quarterbacks from last week's Elite 11 Finals that AllGators outlined as possible targets for UF moving forward in the class of 2023, and that projection came to fruition.

You can read our analysis of Stokes' performance at the event below.

18. Marcus Stokes (Penn State commit)

Composite: 15

Day 1 - 7; Day 2 - 19; Day 3 - 19

Marcus Stokes looked his best on the first day of the finals, where mobility, off-platform throws and general arm strength were the primary focus of the workout. He struggled in the pro day and accuracy gauntlet where mechanics and technique are tested, but even then, his natural passing strength seeped through the performance.

Stokes isn't the type of prospect to step into a program and play immediately as his pocket presence and mechanics are a work in progress — his prep offense allows him to play quite freely. But with proper development, he can turn into a dynamic college gunslinger, as he possesses all of the traits coaches look for in a high-ceiling quarterback.

Sports Illustrated 's John Garcia, Jr. added further encouraging analysis of Stokes' Elite 11 Finals performance.

The arm talent really is undeniable. He's as confident a quarterback as there is, and there's so much dynamite in his right arm [with] just a dynamic release. It's quick, it's strong, he's comfortable doing that in the pocket, off-platform, and on the run. Whenever you need that money throw, he's the most capable to do it.

Florida Gators QB Commit Marcus Stokes Elite 11 Highlights (; 2:11)

Stokes, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, broke out during his junior season by passing for 2,672 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions with 496 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. His strong performances in regional contests led to his invitation to the Elite 11 Finals in Redondo Beach, Calif.

Nease's offense, which is RPO-heavy, allowed Stokes to play rather freely in his first campaign as a starter. His lower-body mechanics and general pocket presence will need refining at Florida due to the nature of his play, but within that type of offense, Stokes thrived due to his great arm strength and plus mobility to extend plays.

Stokes plays with the certain swagger every coach wants from their quarterback, remaining composed in big moments, vocally supporting his teammates, and known for a bit of trash-talking when his game gets hot.

Stokes displayed some improved throwing mechanics throughout this offseason. He flashed progress early on at Under Armour's Miami camp in February before shining at The Swamp Shootout 7-on-7 camp UF hosted in June, as his three-step drop from the shotgun allowed him to seamlessly follow through on passes down the sideline and into the middle of the field.

A team source told AllGators that the coaching staff was impressed with the signal-caller's performance at the event — which featured quite a few pretty deep passes and clutch throws on the run.

Stokes' experience with RPOs and attacking the deep portion of the field should mesh well with the offense that Napier intends to run at Florida. We saw glimpses of similar concepts during the Orange and Blue spring game in April, where starting passer Anthony Richardson — also a cannon-armed athlete for the position — thrived throwing and rushing.

Due to the need for refined mechanics, particularly his footwork, it could take Stokes a couple of years of development before he's ready to take the field as the Gators' starting signal-caller. But when that time comes, UF fans are sure to be excited about Stokes' ability to create big plays.

AllGators will publish an extensive scouting report breaking down Stokes' game in the coming days.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

