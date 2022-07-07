Jagger Freeman sentenced in NYC cop Brian Simonsen’s death

A Queens man convicted of murder for his role in the 2019 robbery that led to the tragic friendly fire death of NYPD detective Brian Simonsen was sentenced to 30 years-to-life in prison on Thursday.

Jagger Freeman, 28, who was masked and wearing a shirt and tie, appeared resigned as Judge Kenneth Holder handed down the punishment in Queens Supreme Court.

“I’m so sorry for for what happened… for the loss,” he told Simonsen’s family before learning his fate, saying he prayed and hoped they could forgive him.

Simonsen’s mother, Linda, hailed the lengthy prison term as “justice served” in her own statement ahead of the sentencing.

“I think of the loss of my son every day. I hope you realize that your actions caused Brian‘s death,” she told Freeman.

“We cannot bring Brian back but justice is served because you will be in prison.”

Jagger Freeman is sentenced in Queens County Court in Kew Gardens, NY on Jul. 7, 2022.

NYPD detective Brian Simonsen was killed in friendly fire in the midst of the robbery.

Simonsen’s wife Leanne said Thursday was the day her husband and “soulmate for life,” could finally rest in peace.

“It’s a day when I can begin to heal and start to rebuild my life, something I thought that I would never have to do but something (I was) forced to do because of your reckless and despicable action of the person been sentenced here today,” she told the court.

Freeman was found guilty in June on 13 counts, including second-degree murder, for taking part in the cellphone store heist that turned deadly when police arrived, leaving 42-year-old Simonson dead and another officer, Sgt. Matthew Gorman, wounded.

“That night I lost my world, my rock,” Linda Simonsen said in her gut-wrenching statement.

Freeman’s sentence includes robbery and grand larceny convictions.

Freeman had erupted in court after his conviction, decrying the murder charge and declaring, “I didn’t do this s—t.”

He was acting as lookout on Feb. 12, 2019, standing across the street from the Richmond Hill T-Mobile store where his partner-in-crime Christopher Ransom used a fake pistol to get two workers to fork over money and merchandise.

Cops arrived as the heist was still in progress and Ransom allegedly pointed the gun at responding officers, who fired off 42 rounds in response, striking 30-year NYPD veteran Simonsen in the chest and mortally wounding him.

Simonsen’s wife, Leanne Simonsen reads her victim impact statement.

“Jagger Freeman not only killed my husband, he killed a part of everyone who knew him and loved him,” Leanne Simonsen said.

Ransom was hit eight times but survived and later pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter. Now 30, he’s serving a 33-year prison sentence.

Though neither Ransom nor Freeman fired any shots, New York state law allows for murder charges when a death happens as a felony is being committed.

Freeman insisted Thursday that the evidence presented at his trial, “does not make me a murderer or a criminal.” He also apologized to his 7-year-old daughter, saying, “I love you. I’m sorry.”

“I ask you all not to hate me because I’m full of love,” he told the court. “I’m not a killer. I’m not a murderer, I’m a good person.”

Freeman’s sentence also includes robbery and grand larceny charges from a separate cellphone store robbery four days before Simonsen’s tragic death. He’ll be required to undergo five years post-release supervision.

The 30-year NYPD veteran Simonsen was shot in the chest.

Police officers get into formation as they await the casket of fallen NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen at the Church of St. Rosalie, Feb. 20, 2019.

Simonsen, a labor delegate, had attended a union meeting on the day of his death, and then went back to work because of his dedication to the job the city, his heartbroken wife said.

“Jagger Freeman not only killed my husband, he killed a part of everyone who knew him and loved him – that includes a great many people,” Leanne Simonsen said. “Just as he destroyed Detective Simonsen, he destroyed me.”

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Freeman had “orchestrated a string of robberies,” including the incident that resulted in Simonsen’s death.

“The jury found the defendant guilty of murder and he will now serve a lengthy time in prison as punishment for his criminal actions,” Katz said. “We continue to express our condolences to Detective Simonsen’s family and fellow service members.”