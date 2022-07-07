ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

Funding announced for 5 West Virginia airport projects

By Heather Hale
 3 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will support upgrades to runway and taxiway infrastructure, a new lighting system and removing tree obstructions to ensure safe travels for all West Virginians and visitors to and from the state.

“I am pleased DOT is investing in five airports across West Virginia to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “Our airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and these investments will boost local tourism and spur economic development across the entire state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”

“Rural states like West Virginia rely on regional airports to drive visitors and business to our state,” Senator Capito said. “The grant funding announced today will enable our airports in Wheeling, Clarksburg, Lewisburg, Elkins, and Martinsburg to make key upgrades, expand capacity, and advance key infrastructure projects. Our state will greatly benefit from these grants and I’m looking forward to seeing the difference it will make for our aviation and tourism industries both now and in the future.”

The Elkins-Randolph County Airport Authority received $331,765 for the Elkins-Randolph County Airport to remove tree obstructions.

Individual awards listed below:

  • $2,523,585 – Benedum Airport Authority: North Central West Virginia Airport
    • This funding will support designing and constructing a 1,200-foot taxiway and a new terminal tarmac.
  • $1,201,178 – Ohio County: Wheeling Ohio County Airport
    • This funding will support sealing, crack repair and remarking of the runway pavement.
  • $331,765 – Elkins-Randolph County Airport Authority: Elkins-Randolph County Airport
    • This funding will support removing tree obstructions.
  • $320,150 – Greenbrier County: Greenbrier Valley Airport
    • This funding will support rehabilitating the runway to maintain its structural integrity.
  • $182,401 – Eastern West Virginia Airport Authority: Eastern West Virginia-Shepherd Field Airport
    • This funding will support reconstructing the taxiway lighting system.
