‘You’re very evil.’ Man gets life in prison for Tampa rape

Antonio Rivers speaks from the witness stand during his sentencing hearing Thursday in Tampa. He was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a 2000 rape that went unsolved for two decades. [ WTVT-Fox 13 ]

TAMPA — The woman gazed across the courtroom and looked at the defendant, who 20 years earlier had raped her at gunpoint.

For that long, she never knew who he was. She’d tried, but couldn’t forget the memory of what he’d done to her.

From the witness stand Thursday, as Antonio Rivers stared back, she berated him for a lifetime of fear and anger and uncertainty.

“For 20 years, you made my life a living hell,” she told him. “For 20 years, I used to look at men wondering, everywhere, was this the person that did this to me? ... What you took from me is something I can’t receive back.”

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Michael Williams sentenced Rivers, 41, to life in prison Thursday, weeks after a jury convicted him at trial.

“At the end of the day, Mr. Rivers, your actions speak for themselves,” Williams said. “It’s a horrible case. It’s a horrible set of facts.”

The penalty fell at the end of an hourlong hearing, which featured a parade of relatives and friends who told the judge about the man they knew. The picture that emerged of Rivers was one of a man who had overcome a childhood in poverty, where he was exposed to drugs and crime.

He’d graduated high school with a scholarship that let him play baseball at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville. He earned a business degree and later returned to Tampa, where he helped raise a daughter. He worked for Hillsborough County’s public works department, and for the Tampa Housing Authority.

He’d never before been in serious trouble.

Rivers, wearing orange, with chains jangling at his wrists and ankles, read from the stand a two-page handwritten statement that echoed much of what his loved ones had conveyed.

“I am not a menace to society,” he said.

He never admitted guilt, but he said his convictions did not reflect who he was. He offered apologies to the woman.

“What took place in your life, I’m sorry to hear that, and I’m sorry for that,” he said. “I wish you the best, and I pray this gives you closure.”

A jury last month found Rivers guilty of sexual battery and armed trespassing.

At trial, the woman, now in her early 40s, recounted what she could remember of the night of Dec. 17, 2000. She had stayed in her sister’s second-floor apartment on Mohawk Avenue, in Seminole Heights. She’d been out with her mother, but felt ill that evening and had her mother drop her off.

When she knocked at the apartment door, a man opened it. His head was wrapped in a T-shirt, she said. He held a gun. She thought it was a joke at first and slapped the gun away. But looking inside, she saw furniture overturned, her sister’s belongings scattered.

The man pulled her inside. He made her move to the bathroom. He searched her, made her disrobe, then raped her. When it was over, the man told her not to move, then left. She then called the police.

She was taken to a crisis center, where a nurse conducted a rape exam. Biological samples yielded male DNA, but investigators at first could find no match to anyone.

Twenty years later, amid an effort to revive cold cases, a Tampa police fingerprint analyst examined a palm print that had been lifted from the apartment’s bathtub. When run through a database, the print was a match to Rivers. Police obtained a warrant for a sample of his DNA, which produced a match to DNA from the rape exam.

Deemed irrelevant to the crime, and therefore not mentioned in the trial, was a Facebook message the woman received years after she was attacked. The diatribe, profane and insulting, made no sense to her at the time. But she remembered the name of the person that sent it. It rang familiar when police told her the name of their suspect.

“You knew what you had done to me,” she told him Thursday. “You stalked me on Facebook.”

“You’re very evil,” she said.

As he pronounced the sentence, Williams observed that Rivers appeared to have been a good father, which may be “his best legacy.” He noted the troubled circumstances from which Rivers rose, but said they could not explain a crime so severe.

He also expressed compassion for the woman.

“No one should suffer the way you did,” Williams told her. “You’re a strong woman who survived this. I’ve seen a lot of these cases. You’re among the strongest I’ve seen.”