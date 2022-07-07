ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Third person charged with attempted murder in Houma shootout that left one man injured

By Colin Campo, The Courier
 3 days ago
A third man has been arrested in connection with a shootout in March that left one person injured and 60 shell casings strewn about a Houma street corner, police said.

Terrel Toussant Naquin, 23, was arrested Saturday after a chase that ended with him diving into Bayou Terrebonne in Houma, police said. He was booked Tuesday into the Terrebonne Parish jail on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Naquin's bail was set at $500,000.

Officers found Naquin in a black Tahoe at the Time Stop on Park Ave., said Houma Police Lt. Travis Theriot. When the officers approached Naquin, he ran toward Morgan Street then leapt into Bayou Terrebonne and refused to come out until family members convinced him to. He was taken into custody without injury.

Fourth of July weekend:Man shot and killed in downtown Houma. Police seek tips.

The arrest stems from an incident March 30. Houma Police were called about 5 p.m. to Prince Collins Street and Park Avenue after a 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face, authorities said. The victim was taken to hospital and recovered from his injuries.

Investigators learned there were multiple people involved in a shootout and said 60 spent shell casings were found from different guns. Police said the motive remains unclear.

Naquin is one of five people who police say are or will be charged on two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the shooting.

Ashley Jamal Harris, a.k.a. “Ash,” 41, was arrested June 30, police said. He remains in the Terrebonne jail with bail set at $500,000.

Danny Ray Howard, a.k.a., “Danny Ray,” 32, was arrested May 5 and is in the jail on $1 million bail, authorities said.

Louis Elliot Walker, a.k.a. “Big Lou,” 30; and an unidentified 17-year-old remain at large, police said.

