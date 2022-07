Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Chase County Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 109, 18 miles south of Emporia, just before 2:30 pm. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a 2020 Ford Fusion driven by 36-year-old Elauterio Miguel Orozco Taylor of Wichita was south bound when it swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.

