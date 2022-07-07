ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens Re-Sign Justin Houston to 1-Year Deal

By Paul Connor
SportsGrid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinebacker Justin Houston is returning to Baltimore. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens have re-signed Houston to a one-year contract. Financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. Baltimore had placed its UFA tender on the 33-year-old in May, making Houston eligible to sign with...

