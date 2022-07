Minimalism remains the dominant design philosophy in many of today’s products, both physical and virtual, but it’s hardly the only way to make products. In the past years, there has been a rise in the desire for more expressive forms and displays, with artists and designers finding inspiration in maximalist schools of thought. Of course, maximalism isn’t about excess for excess’ sake, nor does it simply mean throwing anything and everything into the pot. Every line, every curve, and every detail still has a rhyme and reason, even if it isn’t immediately evident at first glance. Take, for example, this chair, whose spindly wires might evoke uncomfortable emotions but is actually inspired by a butterfly resting on a flower floating on a gently flowing river.

DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO