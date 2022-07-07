ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court docs reveals new details in 88-year-old Oklahoma City woman’s shooting death

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 3 days ago
The scene of a shooting that left an 88-year-old woman dead on her porch. Image KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Newly-filed court documents reveal new details after an 88-year-old woman’s shooting death in northeast Oklahoma City Saturday evening.

According to the new affidavit, officers were called to a home in the 3200 block of NE 14th Pl. just before 9 p.m. Saturday after family members found their grandmother dead.

Upon arrival, they found 88-year-old Velma Walker deceased from gunfire on the front porch of the home.

Now, investigators say they’re looking into a drive-by shooting at the home of some of Walker’s relatives less than an hour before her shooting death.

Officers determined no one was hit or injured in that incident, but witnesses and security camera footage have investigators examining a car seen nearby at the time of the shooting attempt.

According to the search warrant, a Maroon Chevrolet HHR with the license plate ‘Natorus’ was spotted near the scene. It has since been taken in for evidence.

Eyewitnesses placed two Black men at the scene of both shootings, but no suspects have been named at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.

