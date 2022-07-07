ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Chauvin tells George Floyd’s family at federal sentencing he ‘wishes all the best’ for Floyd’s children

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Chauvin...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Even at His Sentencing Hearing, Derek Chauvin Did Not Manage To Express Remorse for Killing George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, who received a 21-year federal sentence yesterday for lethally violating George Floyd's constitutional rights, still seems to think he did nothing wrong by kneeling on his victim's neck until he was dead. Judging from Chauvin's conspicuous failure to express remorse prior to his sentencing, he is sticking with the story he told at his state trial last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
NBC News

Fingerprints show U.K. resident is American who faked death to avoid charges, Utah prosecutors say

Fingerprints linked a man in Scotland to an American rape suspect who allegedly faked his own death to evade justice, U.S. prosecutors said Thursday. The man — who U.S. authorities insist is Nicholas Rossi — appeared in a Glasgow courtroom this week identifying himself as 34-year-old Arthur Knight, according to Utah County Attorney David O. Leavitt. Scottish prosecutors said prints prove he's the American wanted for rape in Utah, according to Leavitt.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Paul
truecrimedaily

Idaho woman sentenced for trying to suffocate paralyzed husband with trash bag as he napped

BURLEY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 57-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 12 years in state prison for trying to suffocate her paralyzed husband with a trash bag. The Times-News reports Mildred Nineth Rivero, who was previously known as Mildred Nineth Hope, was sentenced for attempted first-degree murder of her husband. Court records indicate Rivero changed her plea to guilty March 14, and, according to the Times-News, prosecutors dropped charges of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Sahan Journal

Grandfather urges public to avoid rumor, speculation about Vadnais Lake murder-suicide investigation.

Chong Lue Lee spoke out Tuesday about his son Yee Lee’s suicide, and the subsequent murder-suicide of his daughter-in-law, Molly Cheng, and the couple’s three children. He expressed concern that police allowed Cheng to leave with the children. The post Grandfather urges public to avoid rumor, speculation about Vadnais Lake murder-suicide investigation. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
MAPLEWOOD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy