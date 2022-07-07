ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Destin firefighter paddles 80 open ocean miles for cystic fibrosis research

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SbHp_0gYAgHvU00

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — At 25 years old, Destin firefighter and EMT Holly Heidenreich loves the extreme life. Most recently paddling 80 miles from Bimini, Bahamas to mainland Florida with her bare hands.

With her teammate, Megan Scully from Lake Worth, Fla., the women made up the only prone board paddling team for the 2022 Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis challenge. The pair completed the 80 miles in 15 hours, 38 minutes and 41 seconds.

Waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600k to spend on vacations: Okaloosa Co. investigators

Prone paddling is different than paddleboard or kayaking. Heidenreich said the paddler is on their stomach or knees using only their arms to propel them forward.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmYqw_0gYAgHvU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyYi8_0gYAgHvU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmmhO_0gYAgHvU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIFEn_0gYAgHvU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KSSex_0gYAgHvU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hrlH_0gYAgHvU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmHqr_0gYAgHvU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLLXU_0gYAgHvU00

“I went on my knees and it’s definitely faster, but it will wear yourself out a bit more,” said Heidenreich. “I laid on my stomach for most of it just hoping for the best and kept going”

Heidenreich has served as a Destin Firefighter and EMT for more than two years. Holly grew up on the water in North Carolina and said living on the water is where she thrives.

“I grew up on boats a lot. Worked at the beach for a little bit,” said Heidenreich.” I’m all about the ocean and conserving it and helping it. Also participating in events like this.”

Heidenreich competed in the crossing on a paddleboard in 2020. She said she started practicing prone paddling in 2021 and began training to prone paddle for the crossing event in January 2022.

The teams took off at midnight for the race. Heidenreich said the overnight hours of the race were peaceful and full of bioluminescent life.

“I think the wildest part was actually doing it, but I think the coolest was the bioluminescence at night and that was really epic to see ’cause you want to read about it and you see it, but like to actually experience it was wild. Like every time you put your hand in the water, it was like glow sticks all around you, it was super awesome to see.”

Holly Heidenreich

Boats motored alongside the paddlers for safety over the 80 miles. The two women took turns paddling and resting on the boat until they got close to the mainland.

Heidenreich said her partner got overheated during one leg of the challenge. The boat captain gave Heidenreich a signed flag for her efforts to continue paddling so her partner could rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjnOn_0gYAgHvU00

The crossing staff said Holly’s team has raised $1,518 for Piper’s Angels Foundation. The event total right now is $443,932 but donations are accepted until July 31.

“I would do it again,” said Heidenreich. “I’ve already talked about doing it next year again and if not, the following year’s show.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

DeFuniak Springs Is a Quiet Florida Town With Plenty of Charm

Southerners know and love the Florida Panhandle, but on the yearly race to the Gulf sands, it's easy to miss DeFuniak Springs. While you've probably seen the signs for this community, an inland spot with old Florida charm and a dose of tranquility in the outdoors, the next time you're passing through, you should take the exit and go exploring.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Man Drowns at Panama City Beach

A Montgomery man has drowned in the Gulf of Mexico at Panama City Beach, Florida. Panama City Beach Police say Arturo Torres had been swimming in the Gulf and became caught in the current, according to eyewitnesses. Yellow flags were flying, indicating a moderate surf hazard. Beach Safety crews brought...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Worth, FL
State
North Carolina State
Destin, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
OBA

Coast Guard rescues nine boaters two miles south of Pensacola Pass

Boat ran aground two miles south of Pensacola Pass. Update: From someone who was on the boat... Stephanie Bailey: To set the record straight we were 1 1/2 miles out when we impacted an unmarked shipwreck according to the Coast Guard! It ripped out the starboard rudder and prop shaft and we stared started taking on water, it sank in under 10 minutes! Hats off the Coast Guard for responding with urgency and pulling us all to safety!
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Coast Guard rescues 9 boaters near Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Coast Guard Station Pensacola crew rescued nine boaters from the water on Saturday after their vessel sank about two miles south of Pensacola Pass, Fla. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland in News Orleans, watchstanders at Coast Guard...
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

The Social Portal: Things to do in July

As the summer heats up here in July in the Panhandle there are ways to keep cool, as well as cool ways to keep entertained. Seems there are lots of events that include keeping hydrated via sipping beverages!. Lost in Space is the event to bring your friends, grab a...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paddling#Paddle#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Bimini#Okaloosa Co#Prone#Emt
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton county fishing report for July 8

River: bluegill, shellcracker, bass. Fly fishing is good. Bay: redfish, black drum, black snapper. Surf/offshore: A mixed bag of everything! Red snapper, grouper, you name it. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.”...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Body discovered near Johnson Beach in Perdido Key

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A body was discovered floating near Johnson Beach in Perdido Key Friday morning, according to Escambia County EMS. The body was discovered and reported by kayakers at around 10 a.m. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Escambia County EMS cannot confirm whether or not...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
99.9 KTDY

Warning Flags Displayed on Many Popular Gulf Coast Beaches

Louisiana vacationers who love to find themselves languishing in the sun on the sand of the Gulf Coast's premier beaches will need to stop and think for a minute before they put even the tiniest tippy-toe in the water, at least for the next few days. There are actually several reasons why you'd want to understand what you're about to get into before you actually get into the water.
PANAMA CITY, FL
fox13news.com

Video: Florida beachgoers confront man standing on top of protected sea turtle eggs in nesting area

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Police in South Florida arrested a man who was caught on camera standing inside a protected sea turtle nesting area. Investigators said Brandon Bowen, 33, chose the cordoned-off spot on Miami Beach as his place to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July – despite a number of beachgoers confronting him, telling him that what he was doing was illegal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
getthecoast.com

Fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach Rec Center

It’s Friday! Let’s jump into the news this morning…. City of Destin’s Business Tax Receipt Renewals for FY 2023. Business Tax Receipts are required for all those who operate a business within the city limits of Destin, including home-based businesses. To verify if your business is within...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

Coca-Cola mural finished in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A piece of history is returning to downtown Panama City. On Friday workers finished the Coca-Cola mural on the side of Tom’s Hot Dogs. The mural is the third of its kind in Panama City. The first mural was constructed in the 1950s. The second was covered up by stucco […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Child pulled from Gulf of Mexico in critical condition

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being pulled from the Gulf of Mexico. A South Walton Fire District lifeguard was near Gulfview Heights Street, on the way to another medical call when they were stopped by bystanders. The bystanders directed...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Three robbed at knifepoint behind Destin store

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that took place behind a Destin convenience store on Thursday night. The three victims told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies that they were hanging out behind a Circle K store on Harbor Boulevard when a white car pulled up and a man got out of the passenger side door.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Destin: Okaloosa Co. deputies

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies were called to investigate after a body was found in Destin. The 61-year-old man was found Thursday, June 30, near a boardwalk at Harbor Boulevard in Destin. The man was homeless and deputies do not suspect foul play. Deputies believe the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City bicyclist dies from crash injuries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man who was critically injured in a June 30th wreck has died from his injuries, Panama City police said Friday. Jimmy Leon Battles, 37, was struck while riding his bicycle near the intersection of U.S. 98 and Molitor Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. on June 30. Through […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS Austin

Health officials warn of flesh-eating bacteria in Florida Gulf

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County sent out a warning Wednesday night about a flesh-eating bacteria. The bacteria has the potential to cause serious illness, state health officials warn. According to officials, there has only been one reported case this year in...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy