What was it? For the life of me, I couldn’t remember the name of the surfing spot in Ventura I’d been going to for years. I’ve been there 50 times, driven by another 50. I knew the gentle sweep of its graceful horseshoe-shaped bay. I understood where to position myself in order to avoid the rocks, and catch my share, and only my share, of the glorious rights in which this break specializes.

VENTURA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO