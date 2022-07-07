ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7-07-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2

By Matt Lien
Cover picture for the article35:34 - James "Big Game" McCarty - Flag Family Sports Director. 49:38 -...

Red River Market draws big crowd with many vendors

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- The Red River Market in Downtown Fargo’s Broadway Square is buzzing with energy. There were over 30 local vendors all within a 200 mile radius. People were able to buy food, jewelry and clothing among other things. Organizers say it’s a prime opportunity to draw the...
Red River Valley Fair CEO hoping for record breaking crowd over ten day event

(West Fargo, ND) -- The CEO of the Red River Valley Fair says he's expecting this year's attendance to hit a new record. "Everybody is expecting this to be the best fair yet and that is exactly what we are going to deliver this year. We have really set the bar high this year and our plan is to make sure that everybody who comes through the gate has the greatest experience ever like they are walking into Disney World.
​Downtown Fargo Street Fair

This is your one chance to join the throngs of nearly a couple hundred thousand people as you meander up and down Broadway and take in the annual downtown street fair. With three full days of food, fun and frolic, you’ll at the same time get intimately familiar with Fargo’s absolutely amazing, constantly reinvented downtown. Hundreds of vendors from the upper Midwest and Canada will tantalize you with their creative offerings. Live music and entertainment will appear off and on throughout the event. Bring your family and while at it, stop in at the local shops and restaurants, you will be amazed. There’s a bunch of reasons this event draws one of the biggest crowds annually in North Dakota. This year you can be one of them.
Fargo veteran gets new wheels at Cruise Night

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo Army veteran should have an easier time being successful in civilian life with a new ride. It’s been a tough transition to civilian life for Ricardo Singleton who started the process in September, 2020. Singleton says it was difficult for him...
Cruise night showcases nice rides at Moorhead Center Mall

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – It was a rocking good time full of horsepower at Moorhead Cruise Night. Gearheads showed off their cars’ muscle and how they restored them. Mall businesses like Kreps Family Farm had food and items for sale. Uptown performed many songs like Kryptonite by Three...
Body found in Red River at Moorhead identified

A body that was found in a river along the border of North Dakota and Minnesota earlier this week has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh was the man found on Wednesday floating in the Red River near Moorhead. Police noted that Chieh does not have a permanent address but has ties to Fargo, North Dakota.
Funnel Cloud spotted near Wahpeton

(Wahpeton, ND) -- Weather forecasters say a funnel cloud was spotted near Wahpeton Thursday. Witnesses say the storm was two to three miles wide. Sirens sounded in the city, but no official warnings were issued. The National Weather Service hasn't confirmed whether the funnel cloud touched the ground.
First Avenue East to close Monday in West Fargo for concrete repairs

(West Fargo, ND) -- First Avenue East will close beginning Monday, July 11th, between 5th Street East and 6th Street East for concrete repairs due to road buckling. Road buckling commonly occurs when the air temperature shifts from moderate to extreme heat. The warmer the temperature, the more the pavement material expands and leads to buckles.
Funnel cloud reported near Wahpeton Thursday afternoon

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A funnel cloud was spotted near Wahpeton on Thursday afternoon, and soon after, photos and videos from our Valley News Live viewers started pouring in. A video shared by Bruce Cossette estimates the storm was two or three miles west of Wahpeton. The funnel...
Train derailment near Hitterdal

HITTERDAHL, Minn. Valley News Live) - No one was hurt when a train derailed Friday evening in Hitterdal, Minnesota. It happened on Highway 32, north of Highway 10 and roughly 2 miles south of Hitterdal. 5 train cars filled with wheat overturned. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the train wasn’t speeding and slipped off the track.
Tensions rise at abortion rally at Fargo City Hall

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The rally didn’t escalate to violence but protesters mixed words on the front lines. There were several speakers from state legislators to community leaders. The message was they aren’t done fighting and they will continue to push for legalized abortion in North Dakota.
Family gives update on Lucia Garcia’s baby boy

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A GoFundMe page for Lucia Garcia, the woman gunned down at a Fargo Restaurant, has raised nearly 25 thousand dollars. Her family provided an update on Saturday on how Lucia’s son Dominique is doing following the tragedy.. Little D.K. was also shot in that...
Abortion rights rallies planned for Saturday across North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Abortion rights rallies are planned for Saturday all across North Dakota. Planned Parenthood North Central States is organizing the rallies, saying they will fight an upcoming abortion ban in North Dakota "at the Legislature and at the ballot box." Locations for the rallies include:. Bismarck, Saturday, July...
Thieves are draining gas tanks; experts weigh in how to protect yours

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Families across the nation are feeling pain at the pump as gas prices remain high. Thieves are feeling that punch too, and some are resorting to siphoning fuel out of tanks. as well as drilling directly into fuel tanks to steal gasoline. Since the...
Fargo South teacher terminated after months-long investigation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a brief special meeting on Thursday, the Fargo School Board unanimously voted to approve the termination of Fargo South High School teacher Kevin Kennedy. This was the final step in a months-long investigation into misconduct and inappropriate behavior by Kennedy. Board members Jim...
More information on Fargo teacher fired for inappropriate conduct; Help for struggling homeowners; Two women accused of stealing millions

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: More information on Fargo teacher fired for inappropriate conduct; Help for struggling homeowners; Two women accused of stealing millions. One on One: Fargo School Board Member Robin Nelson discusses issues, including...
