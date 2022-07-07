St. Pete Police Arrest Tampa Man For Using Flamethrower To Burn Flag At Uhuru House

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 19-year-old Tampa man has been arrested for the weekend flag and palm tree burning at the Uhuru House in St. Pete .

At 10:17 AM Saturday morning, the police department was called to assist with the investigation of a fire at the Uhuru House, 1291 18th Ave S. in St. Petersburg.

According to police, a flag on a flagpole and some nearby palm trees were set on fire. There was no damage to anything else and no one was hurt.

Kenny Jay Raymond, 19

“After devoting considerable resources and working with our state and federal partners, St. Petersburg Police detectives were able to identify, locate, and bring into custody the man who used a flamethrower to burn the flag at Uhuru House, on Saturday, July 2,” said St. Petersburg Police Department.

Kenny Jay Raymond, 19, of Tampa, was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief.

Also the Police Dept. has initiated the process for a Risk Protection Order on Raymond.

