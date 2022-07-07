ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenison, MI

Active shooter training at Bauerwood Elementary Thursday

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders will be training with police...

www.woodtv.com

WOOD TV8

Motorcyclist in stable condition after crash near Rockford

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was injured in a crash near Rockford Thursday, police say. It happened around 8:40 p.m. on 14 Mile Road at Northland Drive in Algoma Township. Officials say a car and a motorcycled crashed. The motorcyclist is in stable condition, Michigan State Police...
ROCKFORD, MI
Jenison, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
13abc.com

Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe County Mounted Division found the body of a missing Michigan man in Berlin Township on Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Pointe Mouilee State Game area located at Sigler Road and U.S. Turnpike in Berlin Township to meet with the family of a missing 24-year-old male from Wayne County. The family said they located his vehicle in the parking lot.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Native woman recalls her time at Holy Childhood Indian Boarding School

GARNET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan has a rich presence and history of indigenous tribes and their cultures. However, much of that history is full of pain and trauma, this includes the past of residential Indian boarding schools. The U.S. government established Indian boarding schools in the late 19th century....
WATERSMEET, MI
iHeartRadio

A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It

A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
WOOD

Air Quality Alert Day, Beach Hazards Statement

We have several concerns for Monday. First, the Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan in a Slight to Marginal Risk for a severe thunderstorm Monday evening/night. If severe weather occurs at all, it should be isolated. There’s a separate thread (story) on the blog to discuss that threat. Next,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKHM

Michigan GOP candidate pleads not guilty in Jan 6 insurrection

Ryan Kelley, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate, has pleaded not guilty in charges related to the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Investigators say that Kelley climbed the scaffolding of President Biden’s inauguration stage and called for others to join him. Kelley appeared virtually in federal court on Thursday. He...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

BIGGBY Teams Up With Maranda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -We are partnering with BIGGBY to bring park party recesses to playgrounds across West Michigan. All Summer long our park party crew has traveled West Michigan. BIGGBY provides coffee for all the teachers and gift cards so they can purchase their own beverages. Energizing our West Michigan Teachers this summer, by bringing them their favorite pick me up. BIGGBY has helped to recognize all the hard work our schoolteachers put in, as well as the impact they have on our children. Founded in Lansing, BIGGBY has strived to help give back to its community and home of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

9 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria

Before heading to your local beach, check this list of beaches that, as of Friday morning, July 8, are closed or under contamination advisories for high bacteria levels. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Beach Guard system posts notifications of beach closures and contamination advisories for high bacteria levels. More than 1,200 public beaches and nearly 600 private beaches are monitored.
100.7 WITL

Has COVID Finally Left Michigan?

For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Michigan A.G. Urges Michiganders to Protect Their Data While Using Period and Fertility Tracking Mobile Apps

Attorney General Dana Nessel put out a consumer alert Wednesday urging Michiganders to protect their data when using period and fertility tracking apps. While abortion remains legal in Michigan thanks to a preliminary injunction granted by a Michigan judge in May. Nessel says she’s concerned law enforcement could obtain a search warrant to gather evidence from a health app and use it as evidence against a woman who got an abortion.
MICHIGAN STATE

