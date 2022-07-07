ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Falls Initiative: Community Conversations Update

By Becky Fillinger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth Falls Initiative Community Conversation was hosted June 28 at Open Book in Minneapolis. If you haven’t been following this story, The Falls Initiative is a multiyear, multiphase project to create a place of healing and celebration at Owámniyomni (St. Anthony Falls). The project will transform and return the Mississippi...

Weekly Events at Peavey Plaza July 10 – 16

Green Minneapolis is excited to host these events, free and open to all!. Flow into summer with FREE yoga classes at Peavey Plaza (weather permitting). Bring a water, mat and towel. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. Nonmembers that attend receive a FREE three-day trial fitness pass to any of our three fitness locations. Plus, join YWCA Minneapolis as a member for just $15! Registration recommended.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reader Writes: Answers and Changes to Policing Needed to Curb Downtown Mayhem

The horrific events on the Fourth of July in our wonderful Mill District neighborhood was, sadly, predictable and likely to happen again. Ever since the riots in the summer of 2020, we’ve sporadically experienced large groups of people causing mayhem in our streets ranging from exhibition driving and drag racing to property destruction and gunfire. Such lawless behavior will likely happen again because rarely is anyone in these crowds arrested or held accountable for their actions. It is beyond time for the city’s leaders to take control of the situation. To prepare for and combat future street unrest, the mayor should make three important and immediate changes to city policy: allow police to physically disperse crowds, remove all scooters, and have the National Guard ready to deploy during major downtown events.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

