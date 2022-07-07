The Falls Initiative: Community Conversations Update

The horrific events on the Fourth of July in our wonderful Mill District neighborhood was, sadly, predictable and likely to happen again. Ever since the riots in the summer of 2020, we’ve sporadically experienced large groups of people causing mayhem in our streets ranging from exhibition driving and drag racing to property destruction and gunfire. Such lawless behavior will likely happen again because rarely is anyone in these crowds arrested or held accountable for their actions. It is beyond time for the city’s leaders to take control of the situation. To prepare for and combat future street unrest, the mayor should make three important and immediate changes to city policy: allow police to physically disperse crowds, remove all scooters, and have the National Guard ready to deploy during major downtown events.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO