WRMJ Audio: 2022 IHSA Football Schedules Released; Six Home Games At Pratt

We will be hosting the first Rhythm City Casino Blue’s Night on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Event Center. Tickets are $25 & $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO