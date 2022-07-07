WRMJ Audio: 2022 IHSA Football Schedules Released; Six Home Games At Pratt

Thomas Tucker of Aledo, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. Following a private viewing and memorial for the family, the community is invited to celebrate Tom’s life at an outdoor visitation from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Mercer County Relay for Life, or the Mercer County Excellence in Education Foundation. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.
