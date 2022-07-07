ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

WRMJ Audio: 2022 IHSA Football Schedules Released; Six Home Games At Pratt

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 IHSA football schedules were released...

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Football Adds Kenneth Merrieweather to '23 Class

'23 Detroit King Athlete Kenneth Merrieweather visiting Kinnick Stadium on April 23, 2022. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com) Iowa's big recruiting weekend at the end of June yielded just one verbal commitment while it was happening. Indianapolis offensive lineman Trevor Lauck pledged on that Sunday. Since the gathering, the event is steadily bearing...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz, Big Ten coaches

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in college football. Despite that, Ferentz might be hitting the prime of his coaching career. He's consistently recruiting better than ever, the Hawkeyes are winning games and he has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season. Earlier this week,...
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

World Rolle Bolle Tournament coming to QC

This summer marks the 100th anniversary of the United Bolders Club of Western Illinois or, more commonly known as Western League Rolle Bolle. There is a week-long celebration planned from July 9-17, with events every day, culminating with the World Rolle Bolle Tournament on July 17, in Annawan, Ill. More than 100 people will compete in the World Tournament. Players are expected from Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Canada, and (hopefully) Belgium, according to a Friday release from Visit Quad Cities.
SPORTS
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Hosting First Blues Night At Davenport Event Center Friday

We will be hosting the first Rhythm City Casino Blue’s Night on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Event Center. Tickets are $25 & $35 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer other seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the original section.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Walcott Jamboree to feature Grammy award winning group

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 43rd anniversary of the Walcott Trucker Jamboree will be starting on Thursday, July 14. The event will be held at the I-80 truck stop. At the event there will be two fireworks displays, Trucker Olympics, and the performance of the Grammy-award winning group Diamond Rio.
WALCOTT, IA
wrmj.com

Thomas Tucker – Celebration Of Life 7/14/22

Thomas Tucker of Aledo, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. Following a private viewing and memorial for the family, the community is invited to celebrate Tom’s life at an outdoor visitation from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Mercer County Relay for Life, or the Mercer County Excellence in Education Foundation. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.
ALEDO, IL
wgil.com

New Healthcare Provider, Peoria Based Solvera Health, Now In Galesburg

Solvera Health is a new, Peoria based healthcare provider. They are now in Galesburg offering services at 256 South Soangetaha Road. CEO Phil Caplis and Director of Marketing Tony Johnson joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture and their services.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

43rd Walcott Truckers Jamboree is next week

The 43rd Walcott Truckers Jamboree kicks into high gear next week at Iowa 80 – The World’s Largest Truckstop. This year’s event will feature a Super Truck Beauty Contest, Antique Truck Display; Iowa pork chop cookout; over 150 exhibits, Trucker Olympics; two firework shows, Trucker’s Best Friend Pet Contest, a 100th birthday party for a 1922 Walter Snow-Fighter at the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum and more, according to a Thursday release from Iowa 80 Truckstop.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

UAW workers head to Burlington to support CNH strikers

Quad City United Auto Workers gathered Sunday at Local 865 in East Moline before heading to Burlington, Iowa, to support striking U.A.W. members who work for Case New Holland Industrial. About 600 workers have been on strike there since early May. “There’s absolutely no reason they can’t give our brothers...
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Emergency personnel respond to Rock Island accident

Emergency personnel on Friday at about 11:40 a.m. responded to Rock Island’s 4th Avenue and 24th Street, the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck and semi trailer. One person from the pickup was loaded into an ambulance. The pickup appeared to be westbound on 4th Avenue and ended going over the curb into the Social Security Administration parking lot.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KIIK 104.9

The Most Dangerous Street in Davenport Is This One, According to Stats

Statistics have been released from the state of Iowa that show Davenport's most dangerous street and it's really not surprising. The Iowa Crash Analysis Tool looks at what crashes happened when on what roads in Iowa cities. It considers things like crash severity, drunk driving, animal-related crashes, and several categories. If you look at the map, you'll notice one road with a lot of red crash dots on it. That would be Locust Street.
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

First Disaster Drill at QC Nuclear Plant Since Ownership Change

And it'll be the first test for the new owner, Constellation Energy Corporation. In February, Exelon completed the separation of its utility businesses from its power generation division. And Constellation, based in Baltimore, became owner of 75% of the Cordova nuclear plant. MidAmerican Energy owns the other 25%. In Illinois,...
CORDOVA, IL
wrmj.com

Robert L. Millikan-Services 7/13/22

Funeral Services for Robert L. Millikan, 71 of Viola, will be Wednesday, July 13th at 11:00 AM at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Burial will be in Viola Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home, with Masonic Services at 7:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the Viola Fire Department or the Viola Masonic Lodge. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.
VIOLA, IL

