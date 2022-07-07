One week out, Central PA Arts Fest still needs volunteers. Here’s how you can help

As the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts prepares to return following a two-year absence, organizers are still searching for some helping hands to make the event a reality.

On Thursday, the festival put out a call for volunteers to help fill a few critical roles for the four-day festival. Anyone who signs up will receive a free T-shirt, a bottle of water and a parking voucher at Penn State’s West Deck .

“We’re a little short this year,” Rick Bryant, the festival’s executive director, said in a written statement. “I’m not sure if it’s because we haven’t had an in-person festival in two years, or we’re part of the post-COVID ‘where did everyone go?’ phenomenon.”

While all help is appreciated, Arts Fest is seeking volunteers to fill the following roles:

Sidewalk sale ambassadors act as liaisons between festival organizers and more than 300 artists in the annual sidewalk sale. Throughout two or three-hour shifts, sale ambassadors watch over artists’ booths, provide information to guests and offer general assistance to artists. Volunteer ambassadors should be physically fit, proficient in English and at least 18 years old, according to festival organizers.

Wristband checkers ensure guests in indoor performance venues are wearing admission wristbands, which replace the buttons used in previous years. They are also responsible for selling wristbands. These shifts begin in the early evening and last about an hour.

Those serving on Arts Fest's "Green Crew" oversee efforts to empty trash cans, recycling bins and compost receptacles. Since Green Crew shifts involve plenty of teamwork, festival organizers recommend it for groups, clubs and sports teams. Anyone volunteering with the Green Crew should be comfortable with "significant" walking and lifting and arrive with proper sneakers and gloves, if needed. Green Crew volunteers receive their own unique T-shirts, too.

To volunteer at this summer’s Arts Fest, visit the festival’s website or send an email to its office .

The 56th annual Arts Fest will stretch from Wednesday, July 13, through Sunday, July 17 in downtown State College and on Penn State’s campus.