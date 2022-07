San Francisco 49ers great Jerry Rice knows what it’s like for his team to be engulfed in a quarterback controversy. During his decade-plus tenure in the bay area, Joe Montana was the clear-cut No.1 guy on the roster for a long time. That’s until Steve Young came in the picture, causing a bit of friction between the two. Ultimately, Young would take over once Montana was traded to Kansas City, winning another Super Bowl as the leader in 1995.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO