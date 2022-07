SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for Sunday due to high temperatures and humidity, and the threat for severe thunderstorms. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place from noon to 8 PM Sunday for southeast South Dakota and far northwest Iowa, including Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Yankton, Huron, Madison and Brookings. Heat index values could be as high as 105 in these areas.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO