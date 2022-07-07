WATCH: Cape Coral man arrested following tense showdown with police

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Dramatic video, shared only with NBC 2, shows the moments a man in Cape Coral is taken into custody by police on Thursday morning.

CCPD confirmed the investigation is still open pending the arrest of a second suspect.

The nearly two minute long video, shared only with NBC 2 shows at least four Cape Coral Police officers with tasers or guns drawn on the man and his white pickup truck.

The scene happened in a parking lot of the 1100 block of Del Prado Blvd just after 9:30 in the morning.

The person who shared the video with NBC 2 did not want to go on camera for an interview but said they watched CCPD following the driver’s truck north along the road.

The video ends with the man stepping backward with his hands raised. Police quickly place hand cuffs on him and is taken into custody.

Cape Coral Police did not share details about the man or what charges he could be facing, but do confirm with NBC 2 he was arrested because of a previous domestic violence situation.