Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion targeting 120 FPS on PC after the Remake's disappointing port

By Austin Wood
 3 days ago

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is hoping to hit 120 FPS on PC and 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Producer Mariko Sato discussed the game's performance in a new interview with IGN , affirming the remake's target performance benchmarks. Granted, there are a few caveats here. For one, we don't know what caliber of PC would be needed to hit 120 FPS. Sato also notably didn't share specifics for the Switch, PS4, or Xbox One versions, though she did unsurprisingly say that Switch will see "differences" in resolution and FPS. And these are still just performance targets - although they're pretty encouraging targets.

PS5 and Xbox Series X games have largely normalized 60 FPS outside of the most lavish graphics modes, and PC gamers are no strangers to triple-digit frames. However, the initial Final Fantasy 7 Remake didn't set a stellar standard performance-wise, so Crisis Core's targets were a bit of a question mark.

On PC in particular, Final Fantasy 7 Remake saw frequent stuttering even at or below 60 FPS on powerful machines, and its barebones graphics settings – and we're talking a single bleached bone on an empty white plate – didn't really allow for any wiggle room. We still don't know what sort of tuning Crisis Core Reunion will allow, and that goes double for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth , but the fact that Square Enix is shooting much higher than 60 FPS on PC at least bodes well.

"Our main purpose with this title is that we wanted a really wide range of players to be able to play on whatever platform that they desired," producer Yoshinori Kitase told IGN. "So we're looking forward to seeing which platform that players go for because the gaming experience will be solid and the same great experience on all platforms."

In a separate interview, the Crisis Core remake leads stressed that Reunion is a "faithful retelling" of the original story .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

