Jackson, MS

Jackson homeowners seek help for White Oak Creek erosion

By Marie Mennefield
 3 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Homeowners in a Jackson neighborhood want help after they said flash floods are slowly stripping away parts of their community.

Hinds County Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham met with neighbors and Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, to address the promised $4 million for restoration of a northeast Jackson community.

According to Archie, the board of supervisors worked closely with the Mississippi Legislature to secure $2 million from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. He said the funds have not been used, which is causing conflict within the Board of Supervisors.

A homeowner in the area said White Oak Creek, located behind his home, has eroded almost 10-feet of land.

“The White Oak Creek has gotten progressively more unstable over the past 20 years as flash floods have interrupted and impacted the citizens that have houses back up to White Oak Creek; both here on Carroll Wood and also on River Thames on the other side of the creek. And it’s been something I’ve worked on for about the past seven years, trying to address, trying to get funding for it with very limited success,” said Foote.

Graham said the money is there for the restoration project, and the other supervisors need to get on board to help improve the quality of life for all Jacksonians.

