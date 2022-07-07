‘Good Morning America’ Meteorologist Rob Marciano & Wife Eryn Secretly Split

“Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano, 54, and his wife Eryn have called it quits after 11 years marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Eryn filed for divorce a year ago in New York.

In May of this year, a request for a trial was filed.

After the split news broke, Marciano told People magazine, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids."

Despite their split, it looks like Rob and Eryn are keeping it amicable for their two kids, daughter Madelynn, 10, and son Mason, 4.

Rob recently shared photos from their family trip to Disney World. He wrote on Instagram, “Spring Break @waltdisneyworld — thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical ☺️.”

Eryn was featured in several of the photos.

Last year, Eryn showed some love for Rob on Father’s Day. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy Father’s Day to my 3!💙💙💙 Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world’s best step dad @gdpatterson07 and the love between @robertmarciano and our two littles. Dads are the best!”

It was the last time that she featured Rob on her Instagram.

Rob and Eryn tied the knot in November 2010.