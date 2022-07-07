ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

‘Good Morning America’ Meteorologist Rob Marciano & Wife Eryn Secretly Split

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXCTC_0gYAcFIs00

“Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano, 54, and his wife Eryn have called it quits after 11 years marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Eryn filed for divorce a year ago in New York.

In May of this year, a request for a trial was filed.

After the split news broke, Marciano told People magazine, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids."

Despite their split, it looks like Rob and Eryn are keeping it amicable for their two kids, daughter Madelynn, 10, and son Mason, 4.

Rob recently shared photos from their family trip to Disney World. He wrote on Instagram, “Spring Break @waltdisneyworld — thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical ☺️.”

Eryn was featured in several of the photos.

Last year, Eryn showed some love for Rob on Father’s Day. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy Father’s Day to my 3!💙💙💙 Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world’s best step dad @gdpatterson07 and the love between @robertmarciano and our two littles. Dads are the best!”

It was the last time that she featured Rob on her Instagram.

Rob and Eryn tied the knot in November 2010.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Robin Roberts Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update About Her Girlfriend's Health Status On Her Return To 'GMA'

This story was updated on 06/21/22 to reflect Robin Roberts’ latest comments about Amber Laign’s cancer diagnosis. Robin Roberts gave a candid and emotional update on girlfriend Amber Laign’s “challenging week” amid her ongoing cancer battle during the host’s return to ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday, June 20th. After taking off to go on vacation in Key West, Florida, with her longtime partner, Robin returned to the set of the popular morning series to deliver her signature “Morning Message and Prayer.” Robin offered heartfelt thanks to her loyal fans for understanding her very important reason for stepping away from the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Whoopi Goldberg For Saying This On The 'View'—Did She Cross The Line?

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg for her use of foul language on a recent episode of The View. The 66-year-old actress and daytime TV show co-host used the profanity on the Tuesday, June 14th episode of the show during a segment about parenting. “Sometimes you have to be an [expletive] to be a parent,” the EGOT winner said live on air, which immediately was met with criticism on social media.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Marciano
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

‘ER’ Actress Mary Mara’s Cause of Death Revealed

“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Essence

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Morning America#Meteorologist#Us Weekly#Robertmarciano
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama's Wife Acting Like 'Single Gal' While Working To Become Hollywood Queen Bee? Ex-FLOTUS Reportedly Rubbing Shoulders With Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Taylor Swift & Barbra Streisand

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama continue enjoying fame even after their time in the White House concluded on January 20, 2017. After their tenure as POTUS and FLOTUS ended, it was reported that the former first couple received a joint $65 million advance from Penguin Random House’s Crown Publishing Group for their respective memoirs.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Ireland Baldwin opens up about rape, having two abortions: 'I chose me'

Ireland Baldwin revealed that she experienced two abortions, one as the result of rape and the other during a former relationship. "I don't feel that it is anyone's responsibility to talk about this if they don't feel comfortable," Baldwin, 26, said in a Sunday TikTok video following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion rights a state decision.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Hoda Kotb, 57, Returns From Vacation Amid Reports Of Tension With Coworker Savannah Guthrie, 50: How Cancer Can Bring A New Perspective To Workplace Stresses

Despite these source accounts, the ladies have kept it classy and appear to support one another, at least on the surface. Besides, let’s be real, who doesn’t have issues with even their best friends sometimes?. Hopefully, if there are any current issues in the workplace, Hoda rises above...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Child Star Tyler Sanders Dead at Age 18

Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

75K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy