Albuquerque, NM

Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail asks to be released from jail

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Arthur Aragon, the man accused of terrorizing his neighbors, is asking to be released while awaiting trial. Aragon is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail in his neighbor’s backyard. He is now in federal custody, charged with having a device that was not registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, which is basically having an incendiary bomb.

Teen accused of downtown murder will be tried as adult

Aragon’s attorneys are now asking he be released to his father because he’s not getting the medical help he needs. The state argued that his father owns the home where it all took place and says he could be free to terrorize them again.

Comments / 5

Misanthropic savior
3d ago

He committed a federal crime, plus terrorizing the neighbors that he now wants to live next to again. When do victims get to be heard and safe?

