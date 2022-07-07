UAMS ‘Walk with a Doc’ program takes first steps Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday, Arkansans can move forward toward a healthier lifestyle and get medical questions answered as personal health becomes a step-by-step conversation.

UAMS Dr. Dinesh Edem stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss Walk with a Doc taking place the first Saturday of each month.

Walk with a Doc begins at War Memorial Stadium at 9 a.m., and with the help of medical student Chynna Denham, will turn towards topics ranging from diabetes to obesity.

The program is free. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

