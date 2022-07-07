ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs Claim Former Nebraska Forward Isaiah Roby Off Waivers

By jakobashlin
 3 days ago

Former Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby has been claimed off waivers by the San Antonio Spurs.

Roby spent three years with the Cornhuskers.

Roby has a versatile skill-set for a big man; he is adept at protecting the rim and is an efficient three-point shooter. During Roby’s sophomore season, he averaged 2.0 blocks per game and shot 40.3% from three-point range.

In his junior season, he averaged a career-high 11.8 points along with 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. Roby and guard James Palmer Jr. led Nebraska to upset victories over Rutgers and Maryland during the 2019 Big Ten Tournament.

Roby has the sixth-most blocks in school history (154) per Sports Reference .

The Detroit Pistons selected Roby in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, but his draft rights were quickly traded to the Dallas Mavericks. However, Roby never played a single minute for the Mavericks, and he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in January 2020.

Roby has appeared in 109 games for the Thunder over the past three seasons. Last season, Roby displayed the efficiency that made him stand out at Nebraska, as he shot a blistering 44.4% from three and 54.5% on two-point attempts.

Roby ended the 2021-22 season on a high note scoring double-digit points in each of his last ten games ; that included a 30-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In San Antonio, Roby will compete with 2022 first-round pick Jeremy Sochan and veteran Zach Collins for minutes off the bench.

