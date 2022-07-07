GameStop fires its CFO and announces layoffs as part of aggressive turnaround plan

Research indicates that America is the most overworked country in the world. And despite the fact that US citizens, despite reportedly working longer hours than others, are currently living in a time period where it is more difficult to buy a house than it was during the great depression. Rising inflation rates are also outpacing salary raises that have been implemented in some industries and positions to boot, meaning Americans are getting less for their dollar.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO