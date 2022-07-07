ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GameStop fires its CFO and announces layoffs as part of aggressive turnaround plan

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameStop has fired its Chief Financial Officer, Mike Recupero, and is making staff cuts across departments as part of an effort to turn around the videogame retailer, the company announced Thursday. Recupero, who joined the company about a year ago, was “fired because he was not the right culture...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 5

NewNameSameMe
2d ago

Lots of games are downloaded today. People don’t need to leave their houses. Won’t be long before they go the belly up like Blockbuster did.

Reply(1)
3
Related
TheStreet

GameStop Stock Slides As Retailer Fires CFO, Reportedly Planning Job Cuts

GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report shares traded firmly lower Friday after the video game retailer fired its CFO, Michael Recupero, amid reports of wider staffing cuts less than twenty-four hours after it unveiled a four-for-one stock split. GameStop's chief accounting officer, Diana Saadeh-Jajeh, will replace Recupero, the company...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

GameStop Announces 4-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know

A stock split doesn't change the fundamental value of an investment. GameStop is in the midst of a turnaround, which suggests challenges remain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Layoffs#Cfo#Cnbc
Entrepreneur

Forget Tesla, Wall Street Thinks These 2 EV Stocks Could Double

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow exponentially this year, thanks to strong consumer demand and favorable government initiatives. However, the EV giant Tesla (TSLA) is currently grappling with supply chain issues and factory shutdowns. And we think EV stocks Xos (XOS) and Lion Electric (LEV) are worth adding to one's watchlist. Wall Street analysts see substantial upside potential in these stocks. Keep reading….
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

The recent market decline has caused many solid dividend stocks to plunge. Some have fallen 35% or more from recent highs, despite strong business performance. Here are three dividend stocks that look like incredible bargains at their current prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 65% and 92% to Buy Right Now

Snowflake is a beaten-down software stock that's worth building a long-term position in. StoneCo's valuation has been crushed amid economic challenges in Brazil, but it's got big comeback potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Fortune

Another major crypto lender might get acquired after pausing withdrawals: Here’s the latest from the ‘crypto credit crisis’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The crypto credit crisis continues to claim casualties this week, as more distressed lending platforms pause withdrawals and hope for bailouts. Crypto lender Vauld suspended withdrawals on its platform on...
MARKETS
Distractify

TikToker Urges Office Workers to Use All of Their Paid Time off as Corporate "Doesn’t Care”

Research indicates that America is the most overworked country in the world. And despite the fact that US citizens, despite reportedly working longer hours than others, are currently living in a time period where it is more difficult to buy a house than it was during the great depression. Rising inflation rates are also outpacing salary raises that have been implemented in some industries and positions to boot, meaning Americans are getting less for their dollar.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Motley Fool

3 Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in July and Hold Forever

Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company Warren Buffett has helmed since 1965, bought shares of eight businesses in the first quarter. Some of those stocks are available now at deep discounts to the prices Buffett was willing to pay earlier this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Microsoft Prepares For Sharp Economic Slowdown

Microsoft ( (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report) will hire few people than initially planned in the second half of 2022 as the economy contracts and customers cut back on spending, mirroring the trend of other tech companies. The tech giant said it is focused on keeping key employees as...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Cloud-Based Agritech Company, DataFarming, Bringing Pixxel’s Hyperspectral Satellite Technology to Australian Farmers

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BANGALORE, India & TOOWOOMBA, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Today, Pixxel, an emerging leader in cutting edge earth-imaging technology, announced an early adoption partnership with Australian cloud-based agritech company DataFarming. Using Pixxel’s hyperspectral dataset, DataFarming will be able to monitor crop health at new speeds and greater resolutions compared to the multispectral imaging on behalf of tens of thousands of farmers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005010/en/ Pixxel is a space data company, building a constellation of hyperspectral earth imaging satellites and the analytical tools to mine insights from that data. The constellation is designed to provide global coverage every 24 hours, with the aim of detecting, monitoring and predicting global phenomena. (Photo: Business Wire)
AGRICULTURE
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud division has a massive growth runway ahead of it. Accenture is powering along despite economic headwinds. Texas Instruments is reinvesting in its business to provide future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
NBC News

NBC News

402K+
Followers
49K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy