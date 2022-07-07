GameStop fires its CFO and announces layoffs as part of aggressive turnaround plan

PALO ALTO, Calif. & BANGALORE, India & TOOWOOMBA, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Today, Pixxel, an emerging leader in cutting edge earth-imaging technology, announced an early adoption partnership with Australian cloud-based agritech company DataFarming. Using Pixxel’s hyperspectral dataset, DataFarming will be able to monitor crop health at new speeds and greater resolutions compared to the multispectral imaging on behalf of tens of thousands of farmers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005010/en/ Pixxel is a space data company, building a constellation of hyperspectral earth imaging satellites and the analytical tools to mine insights from that data. The constellation is designed to provide global coverage every 24 hours, with the aim of detecting, monitoring and predicting global phenomena. (Photo: Business Wire)
