Norman, OK

Local Edge Rusher Phenom Bai Jobe Picks Michigan State Over Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman
 3 days ago
Another Oklahoma high school star has pledged to play college football outside of the Sooner State.

Bai Jobe, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher from Norman, verbally committed to Michigan State over Oklahoma and Alabama on Thursday.

A two-sport athlete at Community Christian School, Jobe was credited with 56 tackles and 16.5 quarterback sacks last season.

Jobe is rated a 4-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, and is another talented Oklahoma high school product in the 2023 class who has opted to commit out of state.

Perviously, tight end Luke Hasz and two-way athlete Micah Tease both verbally committed to Arkansas, and wide receiver Cole Adams verbally committed to Alabama.

The Sooners currently have no defensive line commitments in the 2023 class, but that could change over the coming months.

A pair of OU targets in Kansas City defensive end Adepoju Adebawore and Florida defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc are winding down their recruitments.

LeBlanc is scheduled to announce his decision on July 28.

Brent Venables’ recruiting class has added a number of players over the past couple of weeks, and the Sooners now have 11 commitments in the 2023 class, which ranks as the No. 25 class in the country by 247 Sports.

