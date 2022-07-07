ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

Wolves kill dog in Lincoln County

By Kevin Passon
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

On July 1, USDA-Wildlife Services verified that wolves killed a Plott trailing hound in the Town of Russell in Lincoln County.

Dog owners are reminded to exercise caution in wolf-occupied areas. Conflicts between hunting dogs and wolves are most common during the bear training and hunting season. Dogs have also been depredated pursuing other wildlife including fox, coyotes, bobcat, rabbit, snowshoe hare and upland birds.

When wolves attack dogs in hunting or training situations on public land, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources creates wolf caution areas to warn hunters that a specific pack has attacked a dog or group of dogs.

Anyone suspecting a wolf attack should call 800-433-0663 (southern Wisconsin) or 800-228-1368 (northern Wisconsin).

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
