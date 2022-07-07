ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emory, VA

Emory & Henry hires Jake Cockerham as head softball coach

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago
EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Emory & Henry College Director of Athletics Anne Crutchfield has announced the hiring of Jake Cockerham as head softball coach. Cockerham succeeds Tommy Forrester, who recently resigned to take on another role at the College.

Cockerham comes to Emory & Henry after spending 12 of the last 13 years at nearby King (Tenn.) University, including the last four seasons as head softball coach. In each of his three full years with the Tornados, he led the team to top-two regular-season finishes in the Conference Carolinas including a co-Regular Season Championship and Tournament title in 2022. Additionally, King reached the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time since 2018.

For his efforts, Cockerham was honored as the Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year and saw six of his players selected to the all-conference teams.

He reached the 100-win mark for his career on April 20 when the Tornados earned a 12-1 win in game two against Southern Wesleyan University. The victory came in the middle of a school-record 15-game winning streak which culminated in the conference tournament championship.

