California is the first state to challenge the pharmaceutical industry after Gov. Gavin Newsom allotted $100 million to launch CalRx, the state's insulin brand. Half of the budget will go toward product development and the other $50 million is set aside for "a California-based insulin manufacturing facility that will provide new, high-paying jobs and a stronger supply chain for the drug," Mr. Newsom said.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO