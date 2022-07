The Carolina Panthers won five games last season. That is three seasons in a row at that total but last year was a decline with the longer 17-game season. Last year's offense, led mostly by quarterback Sam Darnold, finished 30th in yards and 29th in scoring. Top running back Christian McCaffery was not fully available, though that probably would not have made much of a difference overall. It is that context that pushed them to draft Matt Corral as a possible long-term solution at quarterback and to trade for Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO