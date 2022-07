As New York State is working to set up the infrastructure to allow sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out, by passing a local law, can at any time decide to opt-in. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.

