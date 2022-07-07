ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes Animal Shelter Looks To “Clear The Shelter”

wzdm.com
 3 days ago

If you are looking for a four-legged friend,...

www.wzdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Furry Friend Friday: Meet Aiden, the pug-lab mix

It's Furry Friend Friday, and this week's furry friend is Aiden, the pug-lab mix. Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Rescue joined 44News This Morning on Friday to introduce 3-year-old Aiden. According to Jen, Aiden is a surrender who is looking for a new home. PAAWS is a non-profit, no-kill animal...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Bacteria causes the closure of Deming Park Pool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Residents looking to cool down will have to look to places other than Deming Park. In a post on the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Facebook page, officials announced that results from a 24-hour Total Coliform test came back showing the presence of bacteria in the water. Pool officials […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Vincennes, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Vincennes, IN
Pets & Animals
City
Vincennes, IN
1043theparty.com

Downtown Terre Haute Dog Days of Summer

What is better than helping a local nonprofit raise funds to provide services to survivors of suicide? Doing it with your fur babies! Team of Mercy is teaming up with Downtown Terre Haute to present Dog Days of Summer. Leading up to the event, community members and their fur babies will help raise funds for Team of Mercy all while competing to be the Top Dog! The top 24 furry fundraisers will be featured at a dog show during Dog Days of Summer.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wevv.com

Police: Baby found alone outside in Evansville, parents charged with neglect

Two people are facing neglect charges in Evansville after a baby was found alone outside, according to police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a home on West Columbia Street near North Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. on Saturday after someone called 911 and said they found a baby alone on a porch, and that no one appeared to be home. The caller also said the baby looked extremely dirty.
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Final days of the Hadi Half-Pot as jackpot grows over $126,000.

Local Sources- This weekend is the last opportunity to purchase Hadi Half-Pot tickets. The jackpot has reached over $126,000 as of 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday and we except it grow significantly over the weekend. Hadi Half-Pot ticket sales are open daily at seven convenient locations throughout the Tri-State through Sunday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT. For complete details and a live feed of the half-pot amount, visit hadihalfpot.com.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

National grant set to help renovate historic Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thanks to a national grant, one downtown Terre Haute restaurant will get a facelift. The Saratoga Restaurant was awarded a grant by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The restaurant will receive $40,000 from the group. Of the money, $30,000 will go towards renovating and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Plaid & Timber: Jasper native bringing axe throwing fun to his hometown

Kyle Rickenbaugh is bringing his passion for throwing sharp objects at wooden targets to Jasper. The Jasper-native and competitor in the World Axe Throwing League world championships is opening a second location of his Vanderburgh business, Plaid and Timber Axe Throwing Company, in the former Mehringer Plumbing building across from the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
JASPER, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 27 thru July 1

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. East Star Buffet, 3059 S. US Hwy 41 – (5 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Wait station hand sink found dirty. Inside of ice machines found with built up debris. Wall mounted knife rack found with built up debris and table mounted can opener found with built up debris. Observed several flies in kitchen and flies on fly strips in food storage prep areas. On buffet honey dew, cantaloupe, pasta salad, crab salad and pepperoni found at 60-63 degrees.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
visitduboiscounty.com

A Day in Jasper

Jasper is filled with history, great food, and vitality. Explore the town’s heritage and create a memory that will last a lifetime. Remember to check out our list of events—there may be something going on that you want to be a part of. Also, other attractions are available as well—this is just one idea on how to spend your day in Jasper. If you are just going to be here for one day, you may want to look over the day in Dubois County itinerary to encompass even more things in a short time.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Storms cause damage to Evansville barn as wind blows away parts of roof

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms that hit the Tri-State on Thursday night left one Evansville family with some roof and siding damage to their barn. Brandon Wortman lives out by North High School. He says he’s lived there since 2002, but the barn was built in the 1800s. Thursday’s strong winds forced a large section of the roof to blow off his barn.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Missing Greene County Girl Found Safe

UPDATE: The missing girl has been found safe. LYONS, Ind. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. Police said Jenny Chaney was last seen leaving her Lyon residence at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said Jenny is believed to be attempting to walk to Clay […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Firefighters fighting the heat while doing their jobs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters have to battle the heat long before they ever get to the scene of a fire. Their battle with the heat begins as soon as they put their protective gear on. Firefighters can carry anywhere from 70-to-100 pounds of extra weight at any given...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

1 hospitalized after man assaults mother and daughter, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department responded to the 600 block of Washington Avenue for an assault in progress. They say that happened around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. According to a media report, officers arrived on scene and found two victims, a mother and juvenile daughter that had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fire Crews Dispatched to Fire in Loogootee

Multiple units were dispatched to a barn fire yesterday in Loogootee. The fire was reported at 900 East & East 500 North around 10:40 am. The Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department says the fire was caused by lightning. The department also reported that due to the extreme rain, roadways were flooded and navigating the call was a challenge.
LOOGOOTEE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy