Median home prices in the Boise area saw the largest month-over-month declines since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Idaho in early 2020. New data from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service shows the combined median price in Ada County and Canyon County fell 2.37% in June from the level in May. While both Ada and Canyon saw declines, Canyon is seeing bigger decreases, and dropped for the second straight month, while it’s the first month-over-month decline in Ada.

CANYON COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO