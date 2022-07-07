ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Foodlink Returns to the Rochester Public Market

By Mckenzie Shoemaker
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a three-year hiatus, Foodlink educators announced on Thursday they will be returning to the Rochester Public Market on Saturdays, starting July 9. They will be offering free recipe demonstrations and nutrition lessons.

Pre-pandemic, Foodlink would visit the Public Market on Thursdays and Saturdays, but once the pandemic started, they had to shift to virtual demonstrations via social media. They returned to in-person Thursday demonstrations last August and are ready to be back on Saturdays with their demonstrations.

Foodlink officials said demonstrations will take place at 9 and 10 a.m. in the middle of Shed B at the cooking demo kitchen and will run for approximately 20 minutes each. Guests will be offered samples of a prepared recipe that will focus on healthy ingredients that can be bought at the market. Sign-ups are not required.

Foodlink is a Rochester-based non-profit organization dedicated to ending hunger and building a healthier community. They also provide food assistance through safe storage and distribution to food bank members and community partners.

The Rochester Public Market is a city-run public market where vendors offer local produce, specialty items, and general merchandise. In addition, an array of independent local businesses can be found on the Market grounds and in the surrounding Market District.

SYRACUSE, NY
