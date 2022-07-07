ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Norris giving back in big way

By Michael Bauer
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEzIN_0gYAX5fE00
Gaven Norris poses for a photo in his office Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Odessa. Born and raised in Odessa, Norris graduated from Permian High School. He finished his bachelor’s at University of Texas Permian Basin. He participated in the Archer Fellowship Program and then went to Texas Southern University for his law degree. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

For Gaven Norris, it’s all about paying it forward.

Norris, who himself is a product of Ector County ISD, now wants today’s kids at ECISD to have as many opportunities for success as possible.

One way to help with that has been his law firm’s annual School Supply Giveaway.

“Every year, we’re looking at ways to give back to the community,” Norris said. “One of our focuses is how can we help kids first and then their family. It’s one way that we find a way to give back to families that are in need of school supplies, especially in this economy where everything isn’t cheap so we can help out, especially with education. That’s important to us. Really, education is a big deal. I wouldn’t be here without it. This is my way of giving back.”

The event has been going on for four years now and this year’s drive-up event will take place starting at 8 a.m. July 15 at 1000 W. Clements St. in Odessa.

The giveaway will last until the law firm runs out.

This year, there will be about 530 backpacks and school supplies for students from K-12.

A child must be present in order to receive a backpack. Only one will be given to each child.

The number of backpacks that have been given out has more than doubled since 2018.

“When we started this a couple years ago, we were giving about 200 backpacks,” Norris said. “We’re blessed to increase the amount of backpacks each year. Last year, we did 400 and this year is about 530 backpacks that we’ll be giving out.”

The backpacks are full of school supplies.

“We have the Ector County school supply list so we have all the schools supplies from the Ector County list,” Norris said. “We have backpacks from k-12. We have everything from a clear backpack to a high school student and junior high student and cartoon back packs for the kids. 500 is what we targeted. We’re also going to give a portion of those to the Ector County Detention Center for the students there too.”

This year, the Norris’ law firm will be partnering with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity in which Norris is also a part of.

“One of the big models of the fraternity is to make sure they give back to the community,” Norris said. “It’s a service project. I’m a member of them. They’re partnering with us to help give out backpacks and help support the community that way.”

For Norris, being able to give back to the community is important.

“It’s everything,” Norris said. “As I matriculated through my early education years, I was a recipient of many people through the community who gave back. … we’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to do the same for another child. It’s just a way for us to give back and pay it forward.

“There’s another Gaven Norris out there. There’s another Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. Sometimes we just need people to help us because of family situations or social economic situations. If this little bit helps a kid fulfill their dreams, then we’ve done what we’ve needed to do. If it helps some family out, it means a lot. Those of us who grew up here in Ector County and came through the public school system through ECISD, we take everything that has been given to us and we leave and we don’t give anything back. We can’t keep taking water from the proverbial well without putting more back into it. This is our way of putting more water back into the proverbial well.”

While the schedule says the event will run from 8-11 a.m., Norris has warned that they will probably run out of supplies in under three hours.

“Normally, in the past, we’ve run out in about two hours,” Norris said. “We expect to be done by about 10 a.m. People should come early. I think last year, people started lining up at 6 a.m. for this.”

If you go

  • What: Norris Law firm School Supply Giveaway.
  • When: 8 a.m.-11 a.m. (or when they run out) July 15.
  • Where: 1000 W. Clements St.
  • On the net: tinyurl.com/ybuxm8bx

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Midland residents receive free fans amidst summer heat

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - With the ensuing heat wave going on throughout West Texas, the temperatures regularly reach 100 degrees. Yesterday, Ace Hardware donated 275 fans to Salvation Army. Today they were given out... Rosa Soto is thankful for what Ace has been able to provide for the city of...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Ector County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
County
Ector County, TX
Odessa, TX
Society
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa to hold 'Movie in the Park' event

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa will be holding its "Movie in the Park" event on July 8 at Lawndale Park. Addams Family 2 will be featured film of the event. Different movies throughout the summer will be shown at different parks in Odessa. The next movie will...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

New emergency care clinic opens in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you have an emergency and don’t have time to wait to see a doctor, a new emergency care clinic had its grand opening in Odessa today. The two owners’ objective is to treat patients right away. The Priority ER Care owners were emergency...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Apollo, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Apollo, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Apollo is a one-year-old cattle breed mix with beautiful tricolor markings. He was found as a stray and taken in by an older couple who really liked him but found he had...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Charity#Ecisd#School Supply Giveaway
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department investigating homicide

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Friday, July 8th, 2022, at approximately 11:32 PM, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to 104 S. Terrell in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found one victim that was pronounced deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound. A second victim was...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Power outage impacts over 1,000 homes in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oncor is reporting that power is restored to all of the impacted area. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 1,400 homes in Midland. According to the Oncor outage map at 11:20 p.m. Friday, the estimated time of restoration...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police looking for people of interest

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police needs help identifying four persons of interest in the Homicide investigation that occurred on June 26th at the Spectrum Apartments located at 4331 W. Dengar. Do you recognize any of these suspects in the video?. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers. Be sure...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Market Street stores to host ‘Taste of Texas’

Expo will showcase dozens of local products ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The United Family is hosting its ‘Taste of Texas’ expo at all Texas Market Street locations from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on July 9 and 10. During this once-a-year event, Market Street teams promote local brands and products sold across the store. This […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
cbs7.com

New boutique opens in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This morning a new boutique had its grand opening in Midland. Hello Beautiful Boutique is one of the newest places to shop for clothes, jewelry and accessories. It is run by a mother and her two daughters. One of their goals is to keep it a family...
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas FCIC Assists Odessa PD and Other Law Enforcement Agencies in Fuel Theft Arrests

AUSTIN – The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) assisted the Odessa Police Department in a large organized fuel theft case that resulted in the arrests of three men in Odessa on Wednesday, July 6. Other agencies who worked on the investigation include the Ector County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Comptroller’s Office. The FCIC provided intelligence and investigative guidance to the agencies that assisted them in assembling enough information to charge the men with Engaging in Organized Criminal activity. They are accused of stealing 300 gallons of fuel at an Odessa…
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Rancher warns of firework danger on private property

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Shooting off fireworks is one of the most popular past times during 4th of July weekend, but it’s important to be mindful of where you set them off at. The widespread drought we’re dealing with in West Texas won’t stop the fireworks party in Midland...
ODESSA, TX
point2homes.com

3100-a Dentcrest Dr, Midland, Midland County, TX, 79707

Listed by Janette Fischer with J Fischer Real Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 3100-a Dentcrest Dr Español?. Lovely 2 BR 2 BA Home W/ Atrium. Beautiful Remodel, All Tile, Master BR is HUGE & Sequestered and looks onto Skylighted Atrium that could be used as a gorgeous 'Flowers & Fern" Interior Garden or as a Small Office! (use your imagination).The Island Kitchen is Spacious W/ Quality Custom Oak Cabinets & Beautifully Renewed Countertops! Stainless Steel Appliances Include Refrigerator, Range and Microwave. Brand New Light Fixtures! Contemporary, Bright & Light "Porcelain Grey" New Paint Throughout!
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
yourbasin.com

MPD investigates Friday night homicide incident

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, July 8th, 2022 at approximately 11:32 PM, the Midland Police Department responded to shots fired at 104 S. Terrell. According to the press release, upon arrival, officers found one victim that was pronounced deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound. A second...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

A fire broke out at 400 South Grandview Avenue

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A fire broke out at 400 south Grandview Avenue in Odessa on Saturday afternoon. A Battalion chief with Odessa Fire Rescue said they were called out to a commercial building that was on fire. OFR was able to extinguish the fire. No one was in the...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of assaulting wife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he assaulted and injured his wife. Jorge Romo Jr., 26, has been charged with Assault Causing Injury. According to an affidavit, on July 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Van Street to investigate a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly 191 crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: Odessa Police Department has released the identity of the victim in last night’s deadly crash. 42-year-old Hortensia Almaras of Midland, the driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead after being taken to Medical Center Hospital. The passenger of the Mercedes, 67-year-old Irma Munoz of Midland was taken to a local […]
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
316
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy