Vincennes, IN

Knox Co.: Lane Restrictions Planned for U.S. 50 For Culvert Replacement

 5 days ago

State highway officials advise motorists to be aware of lane restrictions scheduled to begin Tuesday,...

Restrictions Start Tomorrow on US 50 West of Vincennes

State highway officials advise motorists to be aware of lane restrictions starting tomorrow on US 50 just west of Vincennes. Crews will begin work to replace two culverts. West bound traffic of US 50 will be restricted near Old US 50. Both restrictions are expected to be lifted within the...
VINCENNES, IN
U.S. 41 Road Work Set to Start Near Oaktown

The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be a crossover closure on U.S. 41 one mile south of Oaktown starting today. A crossover at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 1100 Northeast will be closed. The closure will allow crews to build a new concrete and pavement...
OAKTOWN, IN
Power Outage Due to Accident Last Night in Vincennes

An accident last night caused a power outage for parts of Vincennes. The outage happened due to an accident on Washington Avenue near Carbon Street. The outage affected those in the area around the accident in Vincennes. Power has now been restored to those who lost it due to the...
VINCENNES, IN
Salters: Grass Clippings Ordinance is Safety Need

Safety is a key reason behind a pending Vincennes City Council ordinance on grass clippings. Council approved a motion on first reading requiring grass and other debris to be kept off City streets. Council president Tim Salters says in Indiana, the issue of yard debris on streets is left up...
VINCENNES, IN
Pike-Gibson Water Area Continues Flushing This Week

Pike-Gibson Water flushing will be complete this week in various parts of Pike and Gibson counties. The final flushing will happen in the Mount Olympus and Bowman areas, along with areas near State Road 56. Those in flushing areas should watch for a drop in water pressure, and possible water...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Knox, Greene, Gibson Counties at High Risk for Covid-19

Knox, Greene, and Gibson counties are now listed as Indiana counties at “high risk” for community spread of Covid-19. That word from the Indiana State Department of Health. Other counties at high risk include Vanderburgh, Crawford, Warrick, Washington, Harrison, and Floyd. Statewide, Indiana has recorded over 10,000 new...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Supply Chain Issues Still a Problem in Many Places

Supply chain issues are still a problem for many across the nation and world. However, they are also hitting one Vincennes City Department hard — the City Street Department. Street Department superintendent Bryce Anderson says a lack of supply has affected even the small things — like traffic paint. Anderson also notes supply chain problems also affect their vehicle maintenance program.
VINCENNES, IN
Washington Teen Dies in One-Vehicle Crash on U-S 50

A Washington teen was killed last night in a one-vehicle accident in Daviess County west of Washington. 17 year-old Eli Newberry was traveling on U-S 50 when his truck left the roadway. Authorities claim its crossed the median, went through the opposite traffic lanes, and went down an embankment. Newberry was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Short Meetings Expected at City Hall Today, Tonight

The Vincennes Board of Works and City Council will meet later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will consider a change order for work to the Pantheon Business Theatre. Board members will also consider a renewal of the City’s health insurance. That session begins at five p.m.
VINCENNES, IN
Three Lawrenceville, One Vincennes Man in Custody Following Robinson Shooting

Four people are in custody following a shooting in Robinson. According to Robinson Police Chief Chad Weaver, 54 year old Gregory Shoulders of Lawrenceville, 20 year old Skylar Shoulders of Lawrenceville, 29 year old Shaheem Flowers of Lawrenceville, and 23 year old Levarr Hathaway of Vincennes are all in custody and charged with Home Invasion relating to the shooting.
ROBINSON, IL
Preparations Continue for Annual Vincennes Watermelon Festival

The two-day Vincennes Watermelon Fest returns to Vincennes on Friday and Saturday, August fifth and sixth. The event is sponsored each year by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce. Vendor booths will open up that Friday evening at 5:00, with the Watermelon Business Challenge presentations at 5:30. Other Friday night...
VINCENNES, IN
Vickie Lea Kirchoff, 72, Bicknell

Vickie Lea (Perkinson) Kirchoff, was born on February 25, 1950 in Scott County, Indiana. She graduated from North Knox High School in 1968. Her parents were Alice Louise (Abbott) and Claude Leon Perkinson Sr. Both parents are deceased. Vickie. married Tom J. Kirchoff on August 28, 1971. and they had...
BICKNELL, IN
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Fleta Lowe, 92, Vincennes

Fleta Fay Lowe, 92, of Vincennes, IN, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 8, 2020, at Colonial Assisted Living. Fleta was born July 20, 1929 in Vincennes, IN, the daughter of Thomas H. and Flora Belle Fox. She was a Lincoln High School graduate, class of 1948. Fleta married Jack Louis Lowe in 1948 and they made their life together for nearly 75 years. Fleta was gifted with an innate love of children, raising their five, as well as caring for many others. Fleta formerly worked at Grant’s, and Lic’s Ice Cream. She was a devoted Christian and was very active in her church, practicing her faith daily with everyone she met. She was a member of the First Church of God, serving in various functions and events. Fleta was a devoted wife, amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.
VINCENNES, IN
Ethel Clark, 73, Bicknell

Ethel Eileen Clark, 73, of Bicknell, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Ethel was born in Vincennes, IN on August 29, 1948 to the late James Wood and Lula Mae Pickett Wood. Ethel retired from JayC Foods in Vincennes, IN in 2010. She loved her late...
BICKNELL, IN
Patricia Atkinson, 94, Washington

Patricia Louise (Mason) Atkinson 94, of Washington, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 8, 2022. Patricia was born on June 2, 1928 in Bicknell, IN to the late James Earl Mason and Bernice Ruth (Egbert) Mason. Patricia worked in the jewelry department at Gimble bond and was a...
BICKNELL, IN
Vincennes Sports Roundup for Tuesday, 7/12

Tickets are now on sale for the Cal Ripken 10-Year-Old World Series which will be held at Vincennes Cub League beginning on Friday, August 5th. The $30 season ticket is valid for all 60 games of the World Series. Individual day passes will be sold at the gate for $10 per person. All fans over the age of five must have a ticket to enter the games.
VINCENNES, IN
Dale Shake, 81, Washington

Dale Wayne Shake, 81, passed away at 5:22 pm on July 5, 2022 at Hillside Manor Nursing Home surrounded by his family. Dale was born on January 12, 1941 in Washington and was the son of Charles Austin and Blanche E. (Riker) Shake. Dale was a 1959 graduate of Washington...
WASHINGTON, IN

