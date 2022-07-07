ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinleyville, CA

Eager Panthers build team chemistry at University of Oregon camp

By barstoolfanatics
humboldtsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Ray Hamill — After surprising some people and challenging for a league title in boys basketball last winter, the McKinleyville Panthers appear determined to pick up just where they left off when the new season rolls around. A productive offseason saw the Mack boys recently attend a...

humboldtsports.com

humboldtsports.com

Crabs receive funding for much-needed ball park upgrades

For the past year, Humboldt Crabs president David Sharp and the City of Arcata have been working with state senator Mike McGuire to secure funds to make some long-needed improvements to the iconic ball park. On Wednesday night, before the Crabs game with the Solano Mudcats, Senator McGuire presented the...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Steve Cordero, 1961-2022

Steve, as he was known by loved ones and friends, was born December 10, 1961, in Wailuku, Hawaii on the island of Maui. He moved with his family to Eureka, California when he was two, but would continue to visit Hawaii and live for extended periods of time with family in Maui throughout his life. He graduated from St. Bernard’s High School in 1980 and then CSU Chico, in 1992. After graduating Chico State, Steve moved to the Bay Area to work for Sprint PCS. Work then took him to New Mexico, where he continued to be employed by Sprint PCS, and later went on to work for Intel and Intuit. He moved back to Eureka after five years to help care for his parents. In 2001 he gained employment with Humboldt County Social Services as an eligibility worker. Over the next 21 years he steadily promoted, with his final position being a Supervising Staff Services Analyst. His “work family” became his second family to him, and he enjoyed providing leadership and guidance to them and watching them excel and grow. Steve was planning to retire in February of 2023 and moving to the Seattle, Washington area once his wife, Casey Cordero, retired.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Brett Hall, 1996-2022

Brett Austin Hall, born July 23, 1996, in Eureka to Brenda and Richard Hall, passed away peacefully in San Francisco surrounded by the love of his mom, dad, bonus mom Kris and sister Kacie on June 12, 2022. Brett was 25 when he passed after a lengthy battle to breath, a complication of the chemotherapy he was given to prevent the return of his cancer. It instead, robbed him and us of his life.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Flyers Promoting Hate Bombard Scotia Overnight

Last night, two kids found a flyer promoting anti-Semitic views in the small former company town of Scotia between 10:10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. By the time they finished picking up after the person or persons who spread the hate packets, they had found between 30 and 40 of the plastic baggies stuffed with anti-Jewish literature on porches throughout the tiny hamlet, reports the mom of one of boys who wishes to be anonymous for fear of retaliation.
SCOTIA, CA
Steve Glaveski

B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. JORDAN EUGENE MAROZINE EPD Arrest or Detention...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

34 search warrants served in large-scale black market marijuana bust

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 84,000 marijuana plants were eradicated and more than 5,400 pounds of processed marijuana was destroyed during a large-scale black market bust in Trinity County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies said the operation took four days, from June 27 to June 30, and involved...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA

