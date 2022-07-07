ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

GET OUT THERE: Have some outdoor fun this weekend in Rockdale & Newton counties

By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Beach Bash to return Friday

The Gainesville Beach Bash will be held on Friday, July 15 from 5-10 p.m at Lake Lanier Olympic Park, located at 3105 Clarks Bridge Road. You can reserve a table on the grandstands for $50. Parking will be available at 2500 Limestone Pkwy. There will be a shuttle to and from the event that will run between 4:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Aged structure awaits your prognostication

Today’s Mystery Photo wasn’t built yesterday. It apparently is still doing what it was made for. All you have to do is figure out where this photograph was made. Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, and be sure to include your hometown. Sara Rawlins, Lawrenceville, responded first: “I believe...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Locust Grove: Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Locust Grove, Georgia

FUN FACT: There is 158 Locust Grove properties that are on the National Register of Historic Places. POINTS OF INTERESTED: Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary & French Market & Tavern & Locust Grove Train Watching Platform & Birdsong Books. Attractions in Locust Grove, Georgia. Locust Grove is located just 30 miles...
LOCUST GROVE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
County
Rockdale County, GA
Rockdale County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
nomadlawyer.org

Covington: Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Covington, Georgia

Why are so many movies filmed in Covington Georgia?. Covington is determined to be the best place in the south to call “home”. The community is made up of families. Discover why Covington should become your next destination. Covington is the perfect place to go if you want to enjoy a good meal, shop for a while, or simply take in the sights.
COVINGTON, GA
CBS 46

Free food distribution scheduled Saturday in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - A free food distribution event is scheduled to be held at the United Methodist Church in College Park on Saturday for those in need. Officials tell CBS46 News the City of South Fulton partnered with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to host the event between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
11Alive

Storms, flooding damages roads near Covington

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — After storms rolled through north Georgia Saturday morning, Newton County is warning drivers to avoid areas near a highway. County leaders sent an alert Saturday afternoon, saying the storm's aftermath has damaged roads near Highway 212. Flooding caused the street to cave in along Fincher...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Out#What To Do#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Rockdale Newton#The Rockdale Citizen#The Newton Citizen#The Clayton News Daily
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL IS BACK FOR 2022 WITH NEW PROGRAMMING

Tasting tents return alongside brand new events and programming – Sliced & Cluck’d – celebrating Southern culinary talent and traditions. The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (AF&WF) returns for its 11th year from Thursday, September 15, through Sunday, September 18, with various programming throughout Atlanta and tickets will officially go on sale to the public Thursday, June 23 – with a limited amount of tickets available with early bird pricing through Thursday, June 30. A celebration of Southern culinary culture, attendees can prepare to revel in creations from an array of the finest chefs the South has to offer – from Texas through Georgia, and all the way to D.C. – with proceeds benefiting Children of Conservation’s school lunch program, providing nutrient-dense meals for children in Africa.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storms leave behind mess across Metro Atlanta

Storms overnight left behind some serious damage across areas of North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. In Cherokee County, severe weather blew a tree into a home in Woodstock. Thankfully the homeowners were okay. Along Bells Ferry Road, just south of the Little River Bridge, a tree took down dome power lines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT | Another evening of scattered downpours is in the forecast!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed across the region and will gradually diminish overnight; leaving behind a mostly cloudy, mostly dry and slightly cooler Monday morning. Areas of fog are possible Monday morning. Monday features clouds, seasonably warm temperatures and a chance of isolated to widely...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Union City to host job fair Saturday

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - As many businesses hope to fill multiple positions, a job fair is scheduled to be held on Saturday at the Gathering Place Community Center in Union City. Officials say the job fair is hoping to fill positions from multiple businesses including Amazon, the Fulton County...
UNION CITY, GA
atlantafi.com

New Restaurant Alert: The Usual Opens In Atlanta

Are you ready for The Usual? That’s the name of a relatively new restaurant in Brookwood Hills. The eatery is the latest from Chef Nick Leahy, who also helms Nick’s Westside Neighborhood and Bar as well as Chicken Out, a new yard bird concept. What Is On The...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Hank Johnson announces grant to support healthy relationships for youths

CONYERS – More Than Conquerors Inc., a nonprofit organization serving young people in Rockdale and DeKalb counties, has received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Congressman Hank Johnson announced the grant last week. More Than Conquerors, a faith-based non-profit, assists young people...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Ground broken for new retail center on Peachtree City’s southside

On Thursday, July 7th, officials broke ground for the Peachtree City Town Pantry that will be located on the corner of Ga. Highway 74 South and Rockaway Road in Peachtree City. This project will be a 9,976 sq. ft. wood-framed multi-tenant building to include a convenience store, Shell fuel station,...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta mourns loss of beloved therapy dog Casper

ATLANTA - Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is mourning the loss of the hospital's longtime therapy dog Casper. The hospital says thirteen years ago in the fall of 2009, Casper the golden retriever reported to his first day of work. The floppy-eared graduated of Canine Assistants loved kids and would be by their side as they went through everything from needles to chemotherapy.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy