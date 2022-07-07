Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Believes He Can Return To All-Star Form

Oladipo says he can be better than when he was at his peak

At one point, many thought Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo's career was over.

Oladipo thinks the exact opposite.

After injuries slowed his once promising career, he is trying to revive with the Miami Heat. Oladipo recently re-signed with the Heat for another season and thinks he can regain his NBA-Star form.

"I truly believe that I can be better than I was," Oladipo said Thursday. "That may sound crazy to everybody but I'd rather have that mentality and I can live with the results after that because I'm going to push myself to be that. If that happens, cool. I think the biggest goal is to show everyone that I'm healthy."

Oladipo has battled injuries since rupturing his quadriceps in the January of 2019. It kept him out for a year but he was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets before being acquired by the Heat in March of 2021.

After playing solid for the Heat that season, he sustained another setback and had to undergo offseason quadriceps surgery again. He returned after a year and was effective during the Heat's playoffs run that ended with a loss to the Boston Celtics in Game of the Eastern Conference finals.

