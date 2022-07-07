ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Believes He Can Return To All-Star Form

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FaM5x_0gYAWVkU00

Oladipo says he can be better than when he was at his peak

At one point, many thought Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo's career was over.

Oladipo thinks the exact opposite.

After injuries slowed his once promising career, he is trying to revive with the Miami Heat. Oladipo recently re-signed with the Heat for another season and thinks he can regain his NBA-Star form.

"I truly believe that I can be better than I was," Oladipo said Thursday. "That may sound crazy to everybody but I'd rather have that mentality and I can live with the results after that because I'm going to push myself to be that. If that happens, cool. I think the biggest goal is to show everyone that I'm healthy."

Oladipo has battled injuries since rupturing his quadriceps in the January of 2019. It kept him out for a year but he was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets before being acquired by the Heat in March of 2021.

After playing solid for the Heat that season, he sustained another setback and had to undergo offseason quadriceps surgery again. He returned after a year and was effective during the Heat's playoffs run that ended with a loss to the Boston Celtics in Game of the Eastern Conference finals.

HEAT RELATED STORIES

Victor Oladipo back for another year with Miami. CLICK HERE .

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE .

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE .

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reportedly Prefers 1 Trade Destination: Fans React

Kevin Durant is reportedly wanting to team up with one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Earlier this offseason, Durant met with the Brooklyn Nets' front office to demand a trade. Don't expect a move anytime soon, though. The Eastern Conference team is going to take its time and wait for the right trade package.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

The Smart Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Nets: Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook For Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers are both teams that disappointed this season, and it seems as though both teams will be busy this offseason. The Lakers have already gotten a lot of new players to join their roster in free agency due to their poor season. The Nets are in disarray, especially after Kevin Durant's trade request and Kyrie Irving's presumed desire to leave for the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kevin Durant
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: New York Knicks Waive Veteran Player

On Friday, the New York Knicks have announced that they have waived veteran forward Taj Gibson. Gibson played 52 games last season, and averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. The 37-year-old has played 13-years in the NBA for the Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#Nba Star#The Indiana Pacers#The Houston Rockets#The Boston Celtics
ESPN

Stephen Curry says Charles Barkley won't finish in top 70 at American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

Bettors believe Charles Barkley is poised for his best performance at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Stephen Curry disagrees. Caesars Sportsbook is offering odds on Barkley to finish in the top 70 of the 87-golfer field this week in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Barkley finished in a tie for 76th last season, his best performance at the tournament, which he attends annually.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
fadeawayworld.net

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob On The Futures Of Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins: “We’d Love To Retain Them. But This Becomes The Problem Going Forward When You Have A Team Like Ours."

After two years of difficulty and hardship, the Golden State Warriors are back on top of the world again with their 4th title in 8 years. The good news is that the payroll is not $400-$500 million as many predicted, and their mix of young talent and older veteran players should keep the team competitive for a long time. The bad news is, keeping all of their budding young superstars is going to be a challenge -- and team owner Joe Lacob knows it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Star Reportedly Signing With The Washington Wizards

Charania: "Taj Gibson plans to sign with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gibson was released today by New York and would give Washington an accomplished veteran big man." Gibson averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Knicks last season,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Believes The Minnesota Timberwolves Are In A Win-Now Mode: "They're In Win-Now Mode Because I Think Minnesota Thinks That They Have A Superstar In Anthony Edwards, And By The Way, I Believe They Do."

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been busy this offseason. They have made moves to bolster their chances of winning an NBA Championship next season. The biggest move that the Timberwolves made was to trade for Rudy Gobert. But in order to get Gobert, the franchise had to give up a lot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
488
Followers
655
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy