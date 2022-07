NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for two people who shoved a 65-year-old woman to the ground in Queens on Sunday morning and stole her purse. The robbers, who police have not yet released a description of, jumped the woman around 9 a.m. near the intersection of 155th Street and 35th Avenue in Murray Hill.

QUEENS, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO