Progress requires sacrifice, and much of St. Louis is going to have to sacrifice quick highway drive times over the weekend because some construction is coming to Highway 44. All lanes of the interstate will be closed at Big Bend starting at 11 p.m. tonight as MoDOT moves to the next step in replacing the bridge. You won’t need to find an entirely new alternative route, though. Traffic in that area will be routed up and over the ramps there but MoDOT says to expect some slower travel times in that spot.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO